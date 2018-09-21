Scotty’s Castle flood recovery tours set

Death Valley National Park and Death Valley Natural History Association are offering a limited number of opportunities to visit Scotty’s Castle to see the flood damage and learn about repairs, the park announced.

Kurt Moses/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the empty living hall of Scotty’s Castle. Scotty’s Castle has been closed since a massive flood on Oct. 18, 2015 caused extensive damage to utilities, buildings and Bonnie Clare Road.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Death Valley National Park will hold public meetings to get input into plans to repair flood damage at Scotty's Castle. The renowned landmark was damaged by severe flood that occurred on Oct. 18, 2015

Scotty’s Castle has been closed since a massive flood in October 2015 caused extensive damage to utilities, buildings and Bonnie Clare Road.

The two-hour ranger-led walking tours will provide an opportunity to enter the closed area. The ranger will share the stories of the people who built this palace in the desert, the 2015 flood, and the National Park Service’s progress towards reopening this unique historic site.

While most of the tour route is outdoors, it includes entering the Great Hall of Scotty’s Castle. Furnishings are now in temporary storage off-site, revealing architectural details including ornate woodwork and tiling that was previously obscured by the furniture.

Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds stated, “Visiting Scotty’s Castle right now is an incredibly unique and unprecedented experience. In addition to seeing the intricacies of the castle in a new light, there’s also the increased chance of wildlife sightings, and the opportunity to see evidence of the flood of 2015.”

Walking tours are scheduled every Sunday from Dec. 2 to April 14, 2019. Tickets are $25 per person, plus a ticketing fee. Reservations are required. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://dvnha.org

Fees collected from this tour will be used to help with preservation work at this historic district.