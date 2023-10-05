71°F
Second customer accuses Pahrump nail salon owner of stealing credit card

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 5, 2023
 
Ladene Fletcher
A co-owner of a Pahrump nail salon faces additional charges after another customer claims she was defrauded of her credit card information after a visit to the local business.

Ladene Fletcher, who co-owns At Your Fingertips, was arrested late last month for allegedly using a customer’s credit card information for purchases at Walmart. Authorities believe there may be other cases of fraud following further investigation.

The first arrest

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, on Sept. 18, Deputy Jim Ruelas took a report regarding unauthorized transactions and a missing Chase Bank debit card from a local woman, who told Ruelas that there were several transactions totaling more $900 on her account that she did not authorize, according to a NCSO report.

Ruelas says Walmart security camera footage shows Fletcher using the debit card to make the purchases there.

Deputy David Stone investigated a similar case involving Fletcher, where a woman said she discovered that her Walmart card and another credit card were missing after a visit to Fletcher’s salon.

The transaction, according to the sheriff’s office, amounted to $555.19, which included a $100 cash-back request at Walmart.

“While looking at the [Walmart security] footage, I observed a female who I was able to identify through previous law enforcement encounters as Ladene Fletcher, who proceeded to check out using the reporting party’s Credit One card to pay for the items,” Stone says in his report.

Jailhouse interview

Stone says he interviewed Fletcher at the Nye Detention Center, where she was still in custody from her arrest on Sept. 18, and the woman admitted to taking the credit cards at her salon.

The charges

Fletcher allegedly violated Nevada Revised Statute 205.760.1c, that being fraudulent use of a credit card by stealing the victim’s credit card and making multiple transactions totally $ 555.19 without permission.

Fletcher also allegedly violated Nevada Revised Statute 205.690, that being in possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent.

Due to Fletcher still in custody for her previous arrest, she was rebooked into the Nye County Detention Center for her latest alleged charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fletcher’s bail amount on her most recent charge was set at $6,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

