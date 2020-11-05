63°F
Secretary of State Cegavske issues FAQ page to answer several post-election questions

Staff Report
November 4, 2020 - 7:55 pm
 

The Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a frequently asked questions page for voters for the 2020 election. Cegavske answers several post-election process questions. The next election update is expected on Thursday.

Here is the list:

Why is it taking Nevada so long to count ballots?

The counting of ballots in Nevada is proceeding at the expected pace. The timeline for counting ballots in Nevada comes from the legislatively approved process, and this process dictates that all properly received ballots will continue to be counted for up to nine days after the election.

Why did Nevada election officials stop counting ballots at the end of election night?

We did not stop counting ballots. The counting of ballots is ongoing and will continue until every cast ballot is counted.

What ballots have been counted so far?

All in-person early votes, all in-person Election Day votes, and most of the mail ballots received before Election Day have been counted. Unofficial election results are available here: https://silverstateelection.nv.gov.

What ballots remain to be counted?

The remaining ballots that have not been counted include mail ballots received on or after Election Day and ballots cast by voters who registered to vote at the polling place (known as same-day voter registration).

How many ballots remain to be counted?

This number is unknown at this time. Many counties received a large volume of mail ballots on Election Day, either dropped off at a ballot drop-off location or delivered via USPS, and the ballots are being sorted and processed today. An update on ballots remaining to be counted will be provided when the information becomes available.

Why can’t the Secretary of State determine how many mail ballots are outstanding?

A mail ballot was automatically sent to all active registered voters in Nevada. Also, state law allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be received and counted after Election Day. This combination means every registered voter who has not yet voted is a potential outstanding ballot.

When will the unofficial election results be updated?

Unofficial election results will be updated daily around 9:00 am starting on November 5. One-off updates may occur from time-to-time.

Why won’t unofficial election results be updated more frequently than once a day?

The processing and counting of mail ballots is labor intensive, and additional reporting requirements would reduce the efficiency of the county election boards.

What is the last day a mail ballot can be received in the mail?

Mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day (November 3) and received no later than 5:00 pm on November 10 will be counted. This means election officials will not know the final number of mail ballots cast until 5:00 pm on November 10.

What is the deadline for voters to cure their signature?

Voters who require a signature cure have until 5 p.m. on November 12 to provide the required signature confirmation. Voters who successfully cure their signature by the deadline will have their ballot counted.

What is the deadline by which all mail ballots must be counted?

All mail ballots must be counted on or before November 12. This deadline ensures that other processes, such as the signature cure process and the receipt of mail ballots postmarked by Election Day, can be completed and that all validly cast ballots will be counted.

When will election results become official?

Election results become official upon the canvass of the vote by the county election official. The canvass of the vote must occur on or before November 16. Until the canvass of the voter occurs, reported election results are unofficial.

Why haven’t ballots cast by voters who registered to vote at the polling place (known as same-day voter registration) been counted?

In 2019, the Nevada Legislature authorized individuals to register to vote at a polling place, either during early voting or on Election Day, and then cast a ballot at the same time. Because the county voter registration systems do not communicate with each other in real time, an individual who registers to vote at a polling place cannot be verified in real time as not having already voted in the election. For this reason, state law allows for ballots cast be same-day registrants to be provisional ballots. These provisional ballots are only counted after it is verified post-election that the voter has not voted more than once in the election.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The line at the polls on Election Day stretched from the ent ...
Nye and Nevada see record turnout for 2020 election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It has been one of the most contentious election years in U.S. history and though Election Day has now come and gone, it’s still not quite over.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Partnered with Behavioral Services of Nevada, the Faith for ...
‘Community Fridge’ now open in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As more and more individuals and families continue to rely on area charitable organizations to provide food products amid the pandemic, a local organization has found a novel approach to do the same.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Cortez Masto calls for alternative to Navy expansion in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has released a draft of the Northern Nevada Rural Land Management, Conservation, and Military Readiness Act, that includes alternative expansion of the Naval Air Station Fallon and management bills for Pershing, Douglas, Churchill, and Lander counties.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 General Election came to a conclusion on Tuesday, No ...
State GOP, Trump campaign appeal mail-in ballot ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Republican Party and Trump Campaign have filed an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court following Monday’s ruling in Kraus v. Cegavske.

Courtesty Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan
Douglass Morgan leaving as head of gaming board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday, Oct. 29 announced that Sandra Douglass Morgan, the chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, is resigning to pursue an exciting professional opportunity.

Getty Images The virtual event will address the most pressing issues and priorities for buildi ...
Building safety group to host virtual educational program
Staff Report

ICC Learn Live, the International Code Council’s inaugural virtual education event, will take place Nov. 9-13 with panel conversations, keynote addresses and breakout sessions around key topics in building safety.

Bryan Cowart
Sisolak reappoints two, taps two for contractors board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Bryan Cowart and Boyd Martin and the reappointment of Margaret Cavin and Jan Leggett to the Nevada State Contractors Board effective Nov. 1, appointments that run through Oct. 31, 2023.

Getty Images A number of major retailers such as Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot and ...
Seasonal workers projected to number 4,700 in Nevada
Staff Report

Retailers in Nevada and throughout the United States are ramping up hiring campaigns for the all-important holiday shopping season. The Retail Association of Nevada estimates retailers will boost hiring by 4,700 positions during the holiday shopping period in the state.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega prepares tests ...
HHS sending 920,000 COVID-19 tests to state
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 920,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to Nevada.

University of Nevada, Extension Andre Haynes
Town halls will focus on mitigating COVID’s impact
Staff Report

Special guest panelists from the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce and from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry will share their insights on COVID’s effects on consumers and small businesses, and possible ways to mitigate those effects, at the next two virtual town halls for small businesses being offered by University of Nevada, Reno Extension.