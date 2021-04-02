67°F
Select UI claimants will get help in job search

Staff Report
April 1, 2021 - 7:39 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2021 - 1:49 pm
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation this week will begin sending out Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program notifications to selected, regular unemployment insurance claimants regarding job search and training opportunities. The RESEA program is a federally funded program that must be reinstated March 29.

Under the RESEA program, selected UI participants will have the opportunity to meet with a representative virtually to help connect them to job search opportunities. Participation in RESEA, if invited, is required for UI eligibility. Selected participants will receive notification and documentation mailed to their address of record and will be notified through their online UInv account.

Following the restoration of RESEA services, DETR will be bringing back the work search requirement to seek, apply for and accept suitable employment. Starting May 1, all claimants filing for UI benefits will be required to search for suitable employment and keep a record of the businesses or individuals they contact for employment. Claimants must conduct several work search activities each week using methods customary to the occupation they are seeking.

These work search activities will be required to remain eligible for UI payments.

Claimants are encouraged to seek employment for which they are suited by experience and/or training. When conducting their work search, claimants should include name and addresses of businesses or labor unions contacted, date of contact, type of work, method of contact (i.e., email, telephone, in-person) and the results.

Work searches also should include any offers or refusals of work. If work is refused, the reasoning or justification for the refusal must be provided. When claimants file weekly benefit claims, work search questions and records must be completed accurately and completely to avoid delays.

All claimants are encouraged to explore the resources available on DETR.nv.gov for those looking for jobs or seeking re-training.

Only those individuals who have received at least one payment within the first five weeks of filing a new regular UI or unemployment compensation for ex-military claim will be selected. No claimant that is currently filing on a PUA or extended benefits claim will be selected for RESEA.

All appointments will be held either through a ZOOM link or via telephone. Notified individuals who do not have access to computers or are not able to participate digitally should follow the directions on the RESEA letter for contacting a representative to set up another means of completing the virtual appointment.

