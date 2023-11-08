62°F
Semi hauling bees overturns in Death Valley

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 8, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A semi truck carrying bees overturned several times on Death Valley on Sunday, scattering a cargo of beehives on the roadway, according to national park officials.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — At least one person was transported to the hospital following the rollover crash of a tractor-trailer in Death Valley National Park on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The driver was traveling California Highway 190, along a steep grade west of Towne Pass when he lost control of the truck at approximately 9:55 a.m.

The truck overturned several times, scattering a cargo of beehives on the roadway, according to park officials.

Passersby extracted the entrapped driver from the semi truck but got stung repeatedly by the bees in the process.

California Highway Patrol troopers along with National Park Service crews provided the initial emergency response.

“The driver, a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas, suffered traumatic injuries from the rollover and bee stings,” according to the release. “The patient was driven by ambulance to Panamint Springs Resort, where he was transferred to a Mercy Air helicopter ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital. Several emergency responders were also stung.”

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary damaged California Highway 190 in August of this year and much of it was impassable until last month.

“Most of CA-190 reopened on Oct.15, but is not fully repaired,” park officials said. “Construction is in progress and sections of the road are missing pavement. There was no flood damage near this traffic collision.”

Twice stung

Last month first responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. Highway 6 near mile marker 105 for a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer carrying beehives, which blocked both lanes of the highway.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

