Semi overturns in Amargosa

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on-scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Amargosa Valley.

NCSO deputies are at the scene of a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on State Route 373 at Mineral Street, the sheriff’s office states.

Traffic is being diverted, according to NCSO.

The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.