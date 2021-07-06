86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Semi overturns in Amargosa

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 6, 2021 - 2:48 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County Sheriff's Office
Nye County Sheriff's Office

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on-scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Amargosa Valley.

NCSO deputies are at the scene of a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on State Route 373 at Mineral Street, the sheriff’s office states.

Traffic is being diverted, according to NCSO.

The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jose Padilla, left, gets his COVID-19 vaccination from Touro University Nevada physician assist ...
How to tell if you’re entered in Nevada vaccination raffle
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nearly every Nevadan who received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered in Thursday’s drawing, but those in a “unique situation” can also sign up.

People rid their jet ski at Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Friday, ...
Lake Mead declining, but recreational boating is zipping along
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite the effects of a decadeslong drought and gloomy headlines about declining water levels, business is strong for recreation companies on Lake Mead and the Colorado River.

Motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Steve ...
Nevada gets $51M for transportation projects
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s representatives included $51 million in funds for Nevada projects in a $715 billion transportation bill passed by the House on Thursday.

ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California
Man charged in LA blast had purchased homemade fireworks in Pahrump, according to US attorney
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested and charged with illegally transporting tons of explosives, including homemade devices, he purchased in Nevada after a large explosion rocked a South Los Angeles neighborhood, injuring 17 people, on Saturday. The explosion occurred after police detonated some of the explosives in a specially designed containment vehicle.

 
Where to watch fireworks, celebrate 4th of July
By Madelon Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Strip isn’t the only place to see fireworks on July 4th weekend. Check out our listings of Independence Day celebrations around the Las Vegas Valley.

 
Nevada to seek federal help as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada will seek federal government help to respond to an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases, an emergence and increase in the Delta variant, and the stagnation in Clark County vaccination rates.