Semi-truck crash snarls Pahrump traffic

Drivers looking to travel eastbound from Nevada Highway 160 were forced to take a detour around the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday morning this week.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after the driver of a semi-truck struck a utility pole at Highway 160 and East Basin Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin McNeal said the driver of the semi appeared to cut the corner a bit too sharp as he was attempting to head eastbound on Basin from Highway 160.

McNeal noted that the semi, as well as a utility pole, sustained significant damage as a result of the incident.

“The rear axles on the second trailer unit went up on the sidewalk and struck a power pole, breaking both of the rear axles off of the semi,” McNeal said. “According to Valley Electric crews, it caused quite a bit of damage as well. We have a big-rig tow truck on the scene because of the weight of the semi, which weighs more than 50,000 pounds. There were no injuries reported.”

— Story compiled by reporter Selwyn Harris