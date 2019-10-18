74°F
Semi-truck crash snarls Pahrump traffic

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Drivers looking to travel eastbound from Nevada Highway 160 were forced to take a detour around the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday morning this week.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin McNeal said the driver of the semi appeared to cut the corner a bit too sharp as he was attempting to head eastbound on Basin from Highway 160.

McNeal noted that the semi, as well as a utility pole, sustained significant damage as a result of the incident.

“The rear axles on the second trailer unit went up on the sidewalk and struck a power pole, breaking both of the rear axles off of the semi,” McNeal said. “According to Valley Electric crews, it caused quite a bit of damage as well. We have a big-rig tow truck on the scene because of the weight of the semi, which weighs more than 50,000 pounds. There were no injuries reported.”

— Story compiled by reporter Selwyn Harris

