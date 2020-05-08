70°F
News

Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2020 - 8:25 pm
 

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said $18,760,725 will go to providers treating a large number of COVID-19 inpatient admissions and another $51,470,536 will help support 21 rural Nevada hospitals, community health centers and health clinics. These funds, appropriated under the CARES Act, are in addition to the first two allocations of more than $315 million that went to health care providers in the state.

“Hospitals, community health centers and clinics all over the Silver State are working tirelessly to save lives,” Cortez Masto and Rosen said in a statement. “The funding provided by the CARES Act is crucial to getting necessary support to our frontline urban health care centers and rural safety net providers. As we work to reopen the Silver State, we’ll continue to do all we can to provide the support and resources our hospitals need to keep their doors open and their staff and patients safe.”

In the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, Congress appropriated a total of $175 billion to the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund for HHS to distribute to health care providers. To date, Nevada providers have received $386,181,196 in PHSSEF disbursements. HHS will continue to release funding in portions until the PHSSEF is exhausted.

Both Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen voted for these bills to support hospitals and health care systems during the pandemic.

Funds are continuing to go to health care providers, and those who have not submitted their information to HHS can do so at www.hhs.gov/providerelief.

Providers treating and testing uninsured patients for COVID-19 may apply for reimbursement through HHS at www.hrsa.gov/coviduninsured.claim.

THE LATEST
Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety an ...
UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Meat packing called ‘critical infrastructure’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, President Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” and directed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to “take all appropriate action … to ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations” after several major food production facilities were closed after becoming hot spots for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Adam Tippetts said that out o ...
NCSO academy training underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office plans to have additional deputies patrolling the highways and byways later this year, as the agency began its latest training academy last month.

Getty Images The grant will help provide 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and ...
Federal grant will boost behavioral health services
Staff Report

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has announced a grant of $1,935,621 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration which will fund psychiatric access to care in Nevada communities.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Effective Monday, May 4, the Nye County Clerk’s Office in ...
Justice, District Court Dept. 1 reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Both the Pahrump Justice Court and the Nye County Fifth Judicial Court have outlined modifications to its day-to-day business operations amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.