Senior Center decorates tree for Valentine’s Day

The early February snowfall did not deter employees at the Pahrump Senior Center from transforming their holiday tree into a colorful Valentine’s Day motif.

Anne Blankenship/Pahrump Senior Center Officials at the Pahrump Senior Center did not allow the early February snowfall to prevent them from observing Valentine's Day as their holiday tree took on a new look this month. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the center still provides meals on a drive up basis Monday through Friday.

The early February snowfall did not deter employees at the Pahrump Senior Center from transforming their holiday tree into a colorful Valentine’s Day motif.

Senior Center Site Manager Anne Blankenship said the tree was decorated in dedication to someone special in the lives of seniors who would regularly visit the facility, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to be open for our social activities since March 18 of last year, but we have continued to serve lunches Monday through Friday on a drive-up basis,” Blankenship said. “We have kept up the tradition of the tree, so when folks come by to pick up their lunches, the tree is a reminder that we are still here and will continue to provide for our seniors.”

Still cooking

Blankenship also noted that despite the center being closed except for drive-up meals, operations are still going smoothly at present.

“We average around 90 to 130 people a day who come by to pick up meals,” she said. “It has been really hard on the seniors not to have their social time, and many remark each day on the lack of social activities, and the fact that they miss their friends and the fun here. Our wish is for all to stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to returning to our regular routine in the near future.”

Additionally, for seniors who cannot drive to the center for their meals, Blankenship said efforts are made each Monday through Friday to accommodate them.

“We obviously are continuing our Meals on Wheels program without interruption throughout the past year, and we have approximately 100 to 110 people on this program,” she said. “These meals are for those who are homebound and cannot get out to pick up a meal or are unable to cook for themselves.”

Out and about

Regarding the issue of transportation for homebound seniors, the senior center has also reintroduced its transportation program.

“We are now servicing seniors as we used to directly through the senior center,” Blankenship noted. “We are available for local, medical, shopping, or any needs that our seniors may have. We also transport to Las Vegas as well for medical appointments only. Transportation services are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Operating hours for drive-up meals at the Pahrump Senior Center are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A $3 donation is suggested per meal for seniors over 60 years of age.

For additional information regarding transportation service contact Jeff at 775-727-5008 at extension 3.

For those who have questions regarding any of the services at the Pahrump Senior Center contact Anne at 775-727-5008 at extension 4.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes