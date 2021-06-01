Senior Expo to set up at Nugget

The Pahrump Nugget will be the spot to go for seniors on Friday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Expo will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Pahrump Nugget and is free to attend for all seniors. The one-day event comes to a close at 3 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The expo, part of a series of events across Southern Nevada, expanded to Pahrump this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With 35 vendors on-site sampling, selling, and demonstrating hundreds of products and services, this new expo is an opportunity to get off the couch and spend the day with other seniors.

The Pahrump Nugget will be the spot to go for seniors on Friday.

The Nevada Senior Expo Series is heading to the Nugget, and a list of offerings is slated for those age 50 or older.

“Seniors are feeling isolated and bored due to the pandemic restriction and the Senior Expo is a good day for them to get out and socialize with other seniors and local businesses in a safe, healthy environment” said Craig Levine, the event producer.

The expo, part of a series of events across Southern Nevada, expanded to Pahrump this year. According to a release, “These Senior Expos help educate and inform local seniors on the latest products, services, and opportunities to help keep them in a state of youngness. With 35 vendors on-site sampling, selling, and demonstrating hundreds of products and services, this new expo is an opportunity to get off the couch and spend the day with other seniors.”

The expo will feature a “spin to win” wheel, where attendees can take home prizes donated by vendors. Additionally, the first one hundred visitors to attend will receive a goody bag to collect more giveaways from vendors, including mini-brooms, Band-Aid containers and jar openers, just to name a few items available.

“The vendors really put a lot of time and effort into introducing themselves to the local seniors. They want to make a good impression and they are going out of their way to offer the attending seniors real opportunities” said Levine.

The expo will also include multiple safety regulations to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. A temperature check will occur for all visitors that enter the Pahrump Nugget to verify if someone has a fever. All vendors and attendees must wear a mask, along with each vendor table having to be placed six feet apart to ensure proper social distancing.

“There is only a one-way traffic flow to prevent visitors from ping ponging around from table to table,” a release states. “As an added safety precaution, there are hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and exit of the event. Finally, each vendor is required to have a bottle hand sanitizer on their table for attendees to use.”

“We just ran eight senior expos in October and November in Las Vegas and Henderson casinos and our safety precautions are very sound” stated Craig Levine.

The Pahrump Senior Expo will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Pahrump Nugget and is free to attend for all seniors. The one-day event comes to a close at 3 p.m.

“So, if you are over 50 and feeling cooped up, you do not want to miss going to the Senior Expo,” the release stated. “It is a great way to learn what your local businesses can and will do to help you in making the most of your later years.”

The Pahrump Senior Expo is produced by LocalEvents.vegas, a consumer exposition company, that host a series of 16 annual Senior Expos throughout Southern Nevada. For more, call 702-331-1350 or email Info@LocalEvents.vegas

Interested parties can also visit the event website at www.SeniorExpo.vegas