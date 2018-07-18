Senior lunches resuming in Beatty

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave S, starting Tuesday, July 17 through Friday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nye County announced.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty seniors are shown earlier this year enjoying a Valentine's Day party, complete with raffles for lots of donated prizes, at the Beatty Senior Center.

There is a suggested $3 donation for seniors (age 60+), and a $6 required fee for non-seniors.

Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

Unfortunately, no meals were available on Monday, July 16, the county said.

If the Beatty Senior Center remains closed due to building repairs after July 20, the public will be notified by postings at the Beatty Senior Center, and through the Beatty Town Office and on the Nye County Public Information Office internet page.

Transportation services will continue as normal with no changes.

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. The Nye County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for reopening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly, the county said.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.