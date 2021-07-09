98°F
Senior Menus

July 9, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, broccoli, fruit, brownies, soup;

Tuesday – Tuna melt, macaroni salad, celery/carrot sticks, fruit fluff, bean soup;

Wednesday – Tortellini with white sauce, spinach, garlic toast, fruit, cake, soup;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomato salad, oranges, cookie, bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Pro Care Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – French onion chicken, rice pilaf, baked carrots, crab salad, dinner roll, blueberry muffin;

Tuesday – Apricot-glazed pork roast, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, strawberry summer salad, apricot cookie ;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe, crispy baked fries, baked beans, cucumber salad, orange loaf;

Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted broccoli, Jell-O parfait;

Friday – Pizza, roasted zucchini, macaroni salad, green salad, brownie.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, green salad;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, birthday cake;

Thursday – Chicken tacos with guacamole and chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The local fireworks spectacular was once again put on by l ...
Fabulous 4th of July Fireworks flare over Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

America’s 245th birthday was celebrated with true holiday style during the town of Pahrump’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, which saw a huge turnout of thousands gathered together at Petrack Park for what was one of the largest pyrotechnic extravaganzas in all of Southern Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vacation Bible School returns to Pahrump's Salvation Army Se ...
Vacation Bible School returns to Salvation Army
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt is pleased to announce the return of the agency’s Vacation Bible School.

Photo courtesy of NCSO Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly swears in more than two dozen area resi ...
Sheriff’s office certifies Rapid Response Team members
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several dozen area residents late last month were recognized for their successful participation in a new program formed by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery will be taken over by the Lion ...
‘Love Letters’ play fundraiser to benefit Pahrump Valley Lions Club
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone looking to enjoy some theatric entertainment while contributing to a good cause will want to mark their calendars for next Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, when the Pahrump Valley Lions Club will take over Sanders Family Winery for a production of “Love Letters.”

Getty Images Nye County is considering the possible establishment of a local diesel tax and is ...
Diesel tax workshop set for Wednesday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Some of the most common complaints among those in Nye County center on the condition of the county’s roadways, with both residents and visitors lamenting the abundance of potholes, cracks and crumbling edges but maintaining the thousands of miles of roads in the third largest county in the United States is no easy task and it comes with great cost.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's inaugural Fourth of July Pa ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force July 4 activities declared a grand success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Independence Day in the Pahrump Valley was an occasion to remember in 2021, with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting its very first event in celebration of the Fourth of July and hundreds of community members turning out to enjoy all that was available during the group’s festivities.

Getty Images
50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Mining project moves to 2nd phase
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

VR Resources, a Canadian junior exploration company, said that second phase drilling has started at its Reveille silver-copper and gold project near Tonopah, according to the press release.

File photo Brin Gibson, left, chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and John Moran, chairma ...
Critics give Control Board earful over COVID-19 policies for gaming
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Critics of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 health and safety policies enforced by gaming regulators spent 45 minutes urging board mask and vaccination policies be rescinded.