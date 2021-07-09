Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, broccoli, fruit, brownies, soup;

Tuesday – Tuna melt, macaroni salad, celery/carrot sticks, fruit fluff, bean soup;

Wednesday – Tortellini with white sauce, spinach, garlic toast, fruit, cake, soup;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomato salad, oranges, cookie, bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Pro Care Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – French onion chicken, rice pilaf, baked carrots, crab salad, dinner roll, blueberry muffin;

Tuesday – Apricot-glazed pork roast, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, strawberry summer salad, apricot cookie ;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe, crispy baked fries, baked beans, cucumber salad, orange loaf;

Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted broccoli, Jell-O parfait;

Friday – Pizza, roasted zucchini, macaroni salad, green salad, brownie.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, green salad;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, birthday cake;

Thursday – Chicken tacos with guacamole and chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.