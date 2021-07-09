Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, broccoli, fruit, brownies, soup;
Tuesday – Tuna melt, macaroni salad, celery/carrot sticks, fruit fluff, bean soup;
Wednesday – Tortellini with white sauce, spinach, garlic toast, fruit, cake, soup;
Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomato salad, oranges, cookie, bean soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Pro Care Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – French onion chicken, rice pilaf, baked carrots, crab salad, dinner roll, blueberry muffin;
Tuesday – Apricot-glazed pork roast, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, strawberry summer salad, apricot cookie ;
Wednesday – Sloppy Joe, crispy baked fries, baked beans, cucumber salad, orange loaf;
Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted broccoli, Jell-O parfait;
Friday – Pizza, roasted zucchini, macaroni salad, green salad, brownie.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 12 – July 16
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, green salad;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, birthday cake;
Thursday – Chicken tacos with guacamole and chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fruit cocktail;
Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.