News

Senior Menus

January 8, 2021 - 8:37 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 11 – January 15.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, garlic bread, peach crisp;

Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, pineapple cake, soup;

Wednesday – Beef stew, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit cup;

Thursday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes, veggie medley, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Friday – Chicken ‘n dumplings, peas, broccoli salad, fruit, brownies.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 11 – January 15

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 11 – January 15.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with onion and pepper on bun, oven fries, garden salad, cookie;

Tuesday – Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed vegetable, coleslaw, yogurt with fruit;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, baked beans, steamed veggies, dinner roll, fruit;

Friday – Pancakes, egg casserole, sausage links, blueberry muffin.

