Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 18 – January 22.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Ham steak, potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Turkey sandwich, carrot salad, fruit, spice cake, corn/potato chowder;

Wednesday – Orange chicken, snow peas, banana, cookies;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, pudding, soup;

Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 18 – January 22

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 18 – January 22.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, fruit;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed rice, green beans, lemon bar;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, green salad with Italian dressing, fruit;

Thursday – Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, sugar cookie;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, egg casserole, sausage links, fruit, orange juice.