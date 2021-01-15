62°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Senior Menus

January 15, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 18 – January 22.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Ham steak, potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Turkey sandwich, carrot salad, fruit, spice cake, corn/potato chowder;

Wednesday – Orange chicken, snow peas, banana, cookies;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, pudding, soup;

Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 18 – January 22

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 18 – January 22.

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, fruit;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed rice, green beans, lemon bar;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, green salad with Italian dressing, fruit;

Thursday – Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, sugar cookie;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, egg casserole, sausage links, fruit, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Highway 160, north of Mesquite Avenue was the scene of a sin ...
Man dies after Highway 160 collision in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A possible medical condition is believed to be the cause of a two-vehicle crash along the 900 block of Highway 160 on Wednesday, Jan. 13, just after 10 a.m., where one driver died.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Joe Proenza visits with a wild mustang at t ...
Wild horses stroll through the Calvada Eye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On most mornings, Pahrump resident Joe Proenza enjoys a solitary, leisurely walk with his dog Oliver at the Calvada Eye, but just recently he had some additional company, in the form of wild horses at that location.

Nancy Whipperman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Belvada Hotel is now officially open t ...
Belvada Hotel opens for business
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was a dilapidated eyesore in the town of Tonopah is no more, with the historic Belvada building transformed into a brand new hotel that is now open and ready for business.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada will join more than 30 other states set ...
Nevada Guard will join law enforcement at inauguration
Staff Report

More than 200 Nevada National Guard soldiers and airmen are set to assist federal law enforcement in the days prior to and during the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Washington, D.C.

YouTube President Donald Trump speaks from the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 13, 2021.
House votes to impeach Trump for second time
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for inciting a violent mob to storm the Capitol and confront lawmakers — an insurrection that left five people dead.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times UNR Extension’s Green Industry Training series will cover ...
Training offered for green industries online
Staff Report

As part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a series of online, entry-level classes for those wishing to become nursery worker certified. The workshops will include topics important to green industry professionals, including landscapers, nursery workers and groundskeepers.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A woman was transported to Desert View Hospital after she wa ...
Woman run over by her own vehicle in parking lot
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A woman is recovering from injuries suffered after she was run over by her own vehicle at the Green Valley Grocery convenience store on Highway 372 near Blagg Road last Tuesday, Jan. 5th.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Kevin Klohr was last seen when he was take ...
NCSO searching for missing local man
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man with a passion for music and singing has gone missing.