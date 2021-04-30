Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 3 – May 7.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit cup;

Tuesday – Talapia, rice pilaf, peas, fruit, cake, soup;

Wednesday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, carrots, whole wheat roll, apple crisp;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, Brussels sprouts, salad, pudding;

Friday – Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, fresh orange.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 3 – May 7

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Polish sausage on a bun, cucumber salad, baked waffle fries, mandarin oranges, cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken casserole, roasted zucchini, mixed green salad, French roll, Jell-O with fruit;

Wednesday – Pork carnitas, flour tortilla, Spanish rice, Mexican street corn, sopapilla cupcakes;

Thursday – Crispy orange beef with rice and broccoli, sesame pasta salad, mandarin oranges, orange loaf;

Friday – Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cheesecake.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 3 – May 7

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Chef’s salad with ham/turkey/shredded cheese, ranch dressing, crackers, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Baked fish, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, yogurt;

Wednesday – Hamburger steak, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, garlic bread, applesauce;

Thursday – Honey-apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, rice, spinach salad, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, low-sodium crisp bacon, seasoned potatoes, oatmeal, orange juice.