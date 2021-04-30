Senior Menus

85°F
April 30, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 3 – May 7.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit cup;

Tuesday – Talapia, rice pilaf, peas, fruit, cake, soup;

Wednesday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, carrots, whole wheat roll, apple crisp;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, Brussels sprouts, salad, pudding;

Friday – Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, fresh orange.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 3 – May 7

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Polish sausage on a bun, cucumber salad, baked waffle fries, mandarin oranges, cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken casserole, roasted zucchini, mixed green salad, French roll, Jell-O with fruit;

Wednesday – Pork carnitas, flour tortilla, Spanish rice, Mexican street corn, sopapilla cupcakes;

Thursday – Crispy orange beef with rice and broccoli, sesame pasta salad, mandarin oranges, orange loaf;

Friday – Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cheesecake.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 3 – May 7

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Chef’s salad with ham/turkey/shredded cheese, ranch dressing, crackers, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Baked fish, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, yogurt;

Wednesday – Hamburger steak, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, garlic bread, applesauce;

Thursday – Honey-apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, rice, spinach salad, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, low-sodium crisp bacon, seasoned potatoes, oatmeal, orange juice.

Serenity Health in Pahrump moving into vaccines
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Serenity Mental Health in Pahrump has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic almost from the moment a state of emergency was declared in Nevada, creating a partnership with Nye County to provide testing for the virus and now, the health care company is expanding its efforts to battle the pandemic by moving into vaccine administration as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has dictated in his emergency ...
Nye County assuming local control of pandemic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tomorrow, May 1, Nye County will officially assume control over nearly every aspect of the mitigation and management of the COVID-19 pandemic within its boundaries, with one very notable exception. Despite Nye County commissioners’ unanimous vote to rescind the requirement that its citizens wear masks when interacting with others in a public setting, the statewide mask mandate still stands and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has made it clear that any endeavor to sidestep that mandate is null and void.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Senior Center staff and are looking forward to ret ...
Pahrump Senior Center readying to reopen
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After more than a year of an eerie, deafening silence in the Pahrump Senior Center’s main dining room, officials there are now rejoicing that the facility will open its doors to the community on Monday, May 3, much to the delight of area seniors.

Getty Images Substance abuse prevention is a key goal for Serenity Mental Health, which is host ...
Pahrump area teens invited to “Kick It”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump area middle school and high school students are invited out for an evening of fun and interaction at the upcoming “Let’s Kick It” event, set for tomorrow, Saturday, May 1.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Debby Woodland of Great Basin Water Co. is seen handing a go ...
Pahrump celebrates Earth and Arbor Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With bright morning sunlight shining down and winds gusting through the valley, it seemed as if the ever-capricious Mother Nature herself was in attendance at this year’s Earth and Arbor Day celebration, doing her best to try the patience and persistence of event volunteers intent on spreading the message of environmental awareness, but they were not to be daunted.

One person was taken to a hospital after a "large structure" fire in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 2 ...
Spontaneous combustion ignites fire in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, a motor vehicle crash and one rescue assignment kept area fire crews quite active this month.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ricardo Lopez, Beatty town custodian (cen ...
Beatty board honors town employees
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Better late than never” is how Beatty Town Advisory Board treasurer Erika Gerling described the service awards presented to the town’s employees at the board’s April 26 meeting. All three were due to receive the recognition last year, but the process got lost under the pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty residents listen to a presentation ...
Corvus shares plans for North Bullfrog
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Citing a “robust economic potential at a gold price of $1,500 an ounce,” Michael Young, project manager, gave the Beatty Town Advisory Board a presentation April 26 on Corvus Gold’s plans for its North Bullfrog project.