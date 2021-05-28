94°F
Senior Menus

May 28, 2021 - 7:21 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 31 – June 4.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Pork chops with apples, rice, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll, mandarin oranges, bean soup;

Wednesday – Chicken/bacon wraps with lettuce/tomato, spinach salad, cake, soup;

Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas, apple crisp, soup;

Friday – Stuffed peppers, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens, salad, garlic bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.; Desert View Hospital June birthdays;

Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 31 – June 4

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Green beef enchilada, rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts, cream of broccoli soup, whole wheat crackers, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Baked potato, beef chili/cheese /onions, steamed peas, sliced tomatoes, yogurt;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 31 – June 4

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, crispy baked fries, summer salad, strawberry-banana cup;

Wednesday – Pork stroganoff, baked butternut squash, 4-bean salad, dinner roll, blueberry muffin;

Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry salad;

Friday – Hamburger on bun with all the fixings, onion rings, spinach/bacon/mushroom salad, rainbow sherbet.

