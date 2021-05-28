Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 31 – June 4.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Pork chops with apples, rice, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll, mandarin oranges, bean soup;
Wednesday – Chicken/bacon wraps with lettuce/tomato, spinach salad, cake, soup;
Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas, apple crisp, soup;
Friday – Stuffed peppers, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens, salad, garlic bread, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Haircuts, 2-4 p.m.; Desert View Hospital June birthdays;
Thursday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Knitting Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 2-4 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 31 – June 4
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Green beef enchilada, rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts, cream of broccoli soup, whole wheat crackers, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Baked potato, beef chili/cheese /onions, steamed peas, sliced tomatoes, yogurt;
Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 31 – June 4
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – MEMORIAL DAY – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, crispy baked fries, summer salad, strawberry-banana cup;
Wednesday – Pork stroganoff, baked butternut squash, 4-bean salad, dinner roll, blueberry muffin;
Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry salad;
Friday – Hamburger on bun with all the fixings, onion rings, spinach/bacon/mushroom salad, rainbow sherbet.