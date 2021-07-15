102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Shelter sees decline in pet arrivals during July 4th holiday

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 15, 2021 - 2:45 pm
 
Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Officials at Desert Haven Animal Society were both surprise ...
Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Officials at Desert Haven Animal Society were both surprised and overjoyed that the number of stray dogs transported to the facility declined this year. In previous years the shelter saw a large influx of frightened animals who fled their properties due to fireworks celebrations in the valley.

More than a week after Fourth of July celebrations concluded this month, officials at Pahrump’s Desert Haven Animal Society were elated to learn that there was actually a decrease of frightened stray dogs who fled from their properties due to fireworks exploding throughout the valley.

Each July, Nye County Animal Control officers routinely have their respective hands full, picking up the strays who’ve escaped the confines of their home out of sheer fear of the loud detonations.

Desert Haven Animal Society Client Service Coordinator Sheri Lewis said she and other staff members were both surprised and overjoyed that the number of stray dogs entering the facility declined this year.

Just days before the Fourth of July, officials expected to see another increase of panic-stricken dogs transported to the facility once again this year.

“We only had about five or six this year and thankfully they were all reclaimed,” Lewis said. “It was definitely because of the fireworks that they ran away.”

For pet owners who believe their dogs may have been picked up by animal control and transported to the facility, Lewis suggested going online to locate them.

“They can look us up on Facebook and see what dogs we have because we usually post them on our Facebook page when we’re trying to find the owners,” she said. “They can also call us here to see if we’ve got them in our book, and then we can call them back if their dogs end up coming in. If they weren’t in here when they called, then we can call them back if they do come in.”

Additionally, Lewis noted that though the facility is at capacity presently, strong efforts are constantly being made to find the animals a permanent, loving home.

“We get them out through rescues, and we obviously adopt them out, but as fast as we do that, we get more coming in,” she said. “We strongly urge owners to get their dogs licensed and registered through us, so that if they do come in, we can get them back to their owners a lot faster. They also need to prove that their dogs have a rabies vaccination before they can reclaim them.”

Though Desert Haven Animal Society is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the facility is open Wednesday through Sunday.

The “no kill” facility is located at 1511 Siri Lane.

For additional information, call 775-751-7020, or logon to their Facebook page.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tourists walk along Las Vegas Boulevard near the Flamingo, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuaye ...
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
By Shea Johnson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A health official said California residents, particularly the unvaccinated, should rethink traveling to Nevada or other states where COVID-19 cases are high.

NCSO: Verona Worthington
Former PVHS employee apprehended
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The former health aide at Pahrump Valley High School, charged with allegedly selling methamphetamine to minors has been apprehended roughly seven months after a nationwide bench warrant was issued for her capture.

Kate Bloomfield/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Ash Meadows visitor’s center to reopen on Saturday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Visitor’s Center at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is set to reopen on Saturday, according to a social media post from the refuge.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This graph provided by the Nye County Finance Department sh ...
Nye County COVID grant program gone awry, many businesses in noncompliance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

During the Nye County Commission’s Wednesday, July 7 meeting, commissioners were informed that the county is facing a serious problem: dozens of Nye County businesses have failed to adhere to the requirements attached to receiving financial assistance through the Nye County CARES Act Program and the Nye County COVID Relief Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This before photo, taken in mid-2020, shows a section of Fox ...
Nye County Chip Seal Program petition deadline nearing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no secret that Pahrump’s roads are in constant need of repair and improvement and with this ever-present situation in mind, Nye County reinstituted its Chip Seal Program in 2020.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump chapter of GriefShare will hold a "Loss of a Spo ...
Seven years strong, GriefShare continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Grief: it is something that is unique to each individual who experiences it and yet there are underlying similarities of emotion for all who have been touched by what is perhaps life’s greatest source of grief, the loss of a loved one. This makes it easier for those who have gone through grief themselves to offer solace and understanding to others enmeshed in mourning.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Pahrump sets new daily high temperature records
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Excessive heat warnings were in effect again through Tuesday for Nye and Esmeralda counties, along with much of the Southwest.