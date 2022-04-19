Sheriff candidates agree on most issues at public debate

The debate was part of a three-night series of debates between candidates for various Nye County elected offices.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, who is running for re-election in June's primary election, participated in a Republican debate held Thursday, April 14.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County sheriff candidate Jose Parra speaks to the audience at a Republican debate held Thursday, April 14.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County sheriff candidates Eric Murphy, left, and Joe McGill answer questions posed to them at a Republican debate Thursday, April 14.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff candidate Diane Sauter answered questions at a Republican debate Thursday, April 14.

There was not a whole lot of difference in the views of the five candidates for Nye County sheriff at their debate at the Bob Ruud Community Center on April 24. Incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, and challengers Joe McGill, Eric Murphy, Jose (Joe) Parra and Diane Sauter agreed on many answers to questions posed to them.

The debate was part of a three-night series of debates between candidates for various Nye County elected offices. The debates were sponsored by former and current Chairmen of the Nye County Republican Central Committee, Joe Burdzinski and Bill Carns. Deanna O’Donnell of KPVM-TV and Brent Schanding of the, editor of Pahrump Valley Times and Tonopah Times-Bonanza and Goldfield News posed questions.

All the candidates had at least nineteen years of peace officer experience.

Murphy, Parra and Wehrly’s experience was primarily in Nye County while McGill also served the force in Las Vegas. Sauter’s law enforcement experience came in the Chicago suburbs. All but Sauter have Nevada Police Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) certification, which is required for the position.

Sauter is P.O.S.T.-certified in Illinois.

The retention and recruitment of deputies was a major concern for the candidates. Sauter suggested putting corrections officers in the jail to free up sworn deputies and recruiting at college criminal justice programs and the military as did Parra, who also emphasized a “good working environment.”

McGill pointed out that salaries had recently increased and suggested recruiting law enforcement on social media. Murphy also noted good working environment and the recent raise. Having officers recruit others and making use of the Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association were ideas from Wehrly.

Accountability and transparency with both the public and within the department are two areas the candidates would work on, if elected.

Wehrly pointed out that collective bargaining agreements put somewhat of a limit on accountability.

McGill would work on improving morale, saying that there was currently over discipline and “no positives”.

Areas of general agreement were the use of body cameras, dislike of speed traps but also the need to enforce traffic laws and keeping the public informed, particularly with high-profile incidents. Suggestions for informing the public were press releases (Murphy), texts (Wehrly), live reports (Sauter) and release of documents (McGill).

On a somewhat related topic, candidates were asked how information about the arrest of a public official should be released. All agreed that the public should be informed as soon as possible, particularly, said McGill, to avoid it looking like a “good-ol’ boy” cover-up. The sheriff should be the one making any sort of statement and relating “just the facts.”

The question, “What do ethics mean to you?” gave some revealing answers.

The answers were core values (Sauter), morals (Parra), making the right decision for the right reasons (McGill), standing up for what is right (Murphy) and doing the right thing whether anyone is looking or not (Wehrly).

The candidates all gave a final statement. Wehrly pointed out that she is a Constitutional sheriff endorsed by Sheriff Mack and is also a Second Amendment sheriff.

Murphy said he is dedicated to the community and has experience in administration and budgeting.

McGill said he has an excellent background with a wide range of experience.

Parra said he will be a Constitutional sheriff and is strong on transparency.

Sauter said she will be a Constitutional sheriff who has a great deal of experience.