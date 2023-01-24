39°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sheriff: ‘Smear campaign’ targets Nye County Captain David Boruchowitz

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 24, 2023 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2023 - 1:31 pm
Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill
Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is defending the actions of Capt. David Boruchowitz, saying the officer has endured an ongoing “smear campaign” ever since Boruchowitz arrested a belligerent attendee at a local school board meeting last spring.

In a video released by McGill on Saturday, the sheriff addressed the high-profile arrest which occurred at the May 18, 2022 Nye County School District meeting where Boruchowitz arrested Michael Garcia for trespassing.

“Mr. Garcia attended the school board meeting in Pahrump where Captain Boruchowitz was in attendance that night as a private citizen,” McGill explained in the video.

“Nye County school administrators recognized Captain Boruchowitz as a member of the NCSO, and requested him to address Mr. Garcia’s attendance. Captain Boruchowitz spoke with Mr. Garcia in the hall with the school administrators.”

Garcia was reportedly asked to leave numerous times that night, but McGill said he instead went back into the school board meeting.

“Captain Boruchowitz followed Mr. Garcia into the meeting and again asked Mr. Garcia to leave the meeting,” according to McGill. “Mr. Garcia told Captain Boruchowitz to arrest him. Captain Boruchowitz then attempted to escort Mr. Garcia out of the meeting and Mr. Garcia resisted Captain Boruchowitz’s effort to do so. Mr. Garcia was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.”

It wasn’t the first time Garcia had trespassed at a school board meeting, McGill said, saying that the man had also been cited on Feb. 24, 2022 following an incident where Garcia allegedly refused to leave after disrupting school district business by screaming, yelling, and verbally abusing the staff.

Questionable video

McGill says a video being distributed by Garcia on social media that targets the sheriff’s office, fails to show what led up to Garcia’s arrest last year, and only documents the last few seconds of his encounter between Boruchowitz a the school board meeting.

Garcia was convicted of trespassing and resisting arrest on Oct. 12, 2022, McGill said.

“I have reviewed this incident and found that there was nothing improper in Captain Boruchowitz’s actions. The arrest was lawful and this is simply a smear campaign being taken by Mr. Garcia.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Detention Center
Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after deputies say they viewed a video of the man taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo
Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new state law decriminalizes minor traffic violations, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when a driver fails to pay their tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a previous Veterans Extra ...
5th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the patriotic community of Pahrump, veterans are a valued part of the population and are regularly the focus of public events, from fundraisers and festivals to ceremonies and observances. One such event is geared specifically toward connecting the valley’s former military members with much-needed resources and residents will soon have the chance to check out all that will be on exhibit during this year’s Veterans Extravaganza.

Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 11, 2021 began investigating a claim that Jonathon Mitchell had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at an undisclosed residence sometime around then.

Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Social workers informed the sheriff’s office of the suspected abuse more than 3 months before the arrest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fr ...
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A new plaque hangs inside the main entrance at the Nye Coun ...
Animal advocate Dave Stevens’ memory honored with plaque at new shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Dave Stevens, Pahrump citizen, heavy taxpayer!” This was the emphatic introduction that the late Dave Stevens used to give before launching into public comment at meetings of the Nye County Commission.