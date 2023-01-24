Sheriff: ‘Smear campaign’ targets Nye County Captain David Boruchowitz

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is defending the actions of Capt. David Boruchowitz, saying the officer has endured an ongoing “smear campaign” ever since Boruchowitz arrested a belligerent attendee at a local school board meeting last spring.

In a video released by McGill on Saturday, the sheriff addressed the high-profile arrest which occurred at the May 18, 2022 Nye County School District meeting where Boruchowitz arrested Michael Garcia for trespassing.

“Mr. Garcia attended the school board meeting in Pahrump where Captain Boruchowitz was in attendance that night as a private citizen,” McGill explained in the video.

“Nye County school administrators recognized Captain Boruchowitz as a member of the NCSO, and requested him to address Mr. Garcia’s attendance. Captain Boruchowitz spoke with Mr. Garcia in the hall with the school administrators.”

Garcia was reportedly asked to leave numerous times that night, but McGill said he instead went back into the school board meeting.

“Captain Boruchowitz followed Mr. Garcia into the meeting and again asked Mr. Garcia to leave the meeting,” according to McGill. “Mr. Garcia told Captain Boruchowitz to arrest him. Captain Boruchowitz then attempted to escort Mr. Garcia out of the meeting and Mr. Garcia resisted Captain Boruchowitz’s effort to do so. Mr. Garcia was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.”

It wasn’t the first time Garcia had trespassed at a school board meeting, McGill said, saying that the man had also been cited on Feb. 24, 2022 following an incident where Garcia allegedly refused to leave after disrupting school district business by screaming, yelling, and verbally abusing the staff.

Questionable video

McGill says a video being distributed by Garcia on social media that targets the sheriff’s office, fails to show what led up to Garcia’s arrest last year, and only documents the last few seconds of his encounter between Boruchowitz a the school board meeting.

Garcia was convicted of trespassing and resisting arrest on Oct. 12, 2022, McGill said.

“I have reviewed this incident and found that there was nothing improper in Captain Boruchowitz’s actions. The arrest was lawful and this is simply a smear campaign being taken by Mr. Garcia.”

