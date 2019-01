The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at its administrative complex at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive at the Calvada Eye in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County sheriff’s deputy investigates an act of vandalism Monday morning at the Nye County Administrative complex at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive at the Calvada Eye.

A large rock was thrown, breaking the glass of an entrance door. County officials became aware of the incident after arriving at the complex on Monday morning.

They suspect the incident occurred after closing time on Friday, June 23.

The investigation is continuing.

