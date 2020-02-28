57°F
Sheriff’s office, Pahrump Valley Fire log

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Suspect arrested in early morning robbery in Nye

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Pahrump resident following an alleged robbery of a local convenience store.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the man, identified as Lucas Partain, 24, entered the store on Highway 160 at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

“It was reported that the suspect had attempted to buy cigarettes from the gas station employee,” Horak said. “When asked for payment, Partain held up a note, advising the employee that this was a robbery and ordered the employee to empty the register.”

Horak also noted in the video statement that during the interaction, Partain allegedly reached into his jacket, as if to reach for a gun.

“After the employee acted as if they also had a gun, Partain grabbed the items and left the store without paying,” Horak said. “At approximately 7 a.m., deputies located Partain at the Winery Supermarket on Highway 160 and Winery Road. Partain was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center, where he was charged with robbery.”

Officer involved shooting

Deputies also responded to an officer-involved shooting behind Walmart on Dahlia Street in the early morning hours.

Capt. David Boruchowitz said no officers or suspects were injured during the incident.

“We have several people in custody and we are continuing the investigation,” he said, via a video news release.

A press conference is planned for Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Driver dies after vehicle hits medical facility

A man has died from injuries sustained after his vehicle struck a medical facility earlier this month.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, where a sheriff’s office deputy removed the man from the vehicle just before the vehicle burst into flames.

“Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the HealthCare Partners Urgent Care building on Loop Road,” the release noted. “When deputies arrived on scene, the vehicle was on fire and deputies located the unconscious driver. The deputy removed the unconscious male from the vehicle before the vehicle fire expanded, engulfing the vehicle.”

The release went on to say that the male was transported to Desert View Hospital, and later flown to University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas. Despite the efforts of the deputies at the scene, the driver was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Due to the fact that the man died at UMC, his death is being investigated by the Clark County coroner’s office.

“I commend the swift, decisive, and heroic actions of Deputy Xavier Gideon as he attempted to save this man’s life,” said Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Two-vehicle collision sends one to Desert View Hospital

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Monday, Feb. 24, just after 3 pm.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene involving a late model Chevy SUV and a white Saturn sedan.

Southbound lanes of Highway 160 were blocked off and detoured onto westbound Basin Avenue, as first responders worked to clear the scene. Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary units assisted with traffic control. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the exact cause of the collision.

Motorcyclist dies after clipping car in Pahrump

A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained following a crash last Wednesday, Feb. 19.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the crash occurred on Winchester Avenue at approximately 2 p.m.

The rider was identified as Berna Quackenbush. “The single motorcycle rider was headed northbound and passed a vehicle heading westbound to turn on Indole Street,” Horak noted. “The motorcycle rider clipped the vehicle and exited the roadway. The rider then struck a culvert and a brick driveway.”

Horak went on to say that deputies, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews arrived on scene where Quackenbush was transported to Desert View Hospital, and later succumbed to her injuries.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was teeming with area resident ...
Pahrump’s 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March 6
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans of Pahrump and the surrounding areas looking for resources and information should mark their calendars for Friday, March 6 when the Pahrump Committee for Veterans Issues will host its 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

 
Nevada Republican activist says he caucused for Sanders
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nevada GOP activist said he re-registered as a Democrat last weekend and offered Sen. Bernie Sanders as his first choice.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak joins other Nevada Democrats in calling for end of caucus
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The governor joined other top state Democrats Tuesday in calling for Nevada to retire party-run caucuses to chose a presidential candidate and switch to primaries.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times David Kehoe, age 22, of Pahrump, was arrested on suspicion ...
Pahrump man accused of running over motorcyclist multiple times arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash where the Nye County Sheriff’s Office alleges that he intentionally ran over a motorcyclist multiple times near an intersection north of State Route 372, along S. Blagg Road.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Upwards of 85 vendors, along with a few new ones this year s ...
Changes may be coming to Pahrump Balloon Festival
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There may be some changes coming for the annual Pahrump Balloon Festival next year, due to what occurred on the most popular day of the event this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Lewis, ri ...
Private ambulance service approved for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is now poised to have its own private ambulance service, following a split decision by the Nye County Commission to allow OptimuMedicine, a Las Vegas-based company, to provide medical transport services to the town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attorney Tom Gibson, left, and commercial kennel operator Va ...
Commission votes down appeal of denial for kennel permit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents near the area of Homestead Road and Bond Street are hoping to finally see some relief of their longstanding frustrations about a large-scale commercial kennel operation in their neighborhood, with kennel operator Vasili Platunov once again denied permission to house a large number of sizable canines on his property on the south side of Pahrump.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group files petition to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A group called “Fight for Nevada” has filed a petition with the secretary of state’s office seeking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, primarily because of a gun control bill passed by the 2019 Legislature.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was packed with state GOP m ...
Big weekend in Pahrump for GOP
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The weekend of Feb. 22 and 23 was a big one for the GOP, with both the Nevada Republican Party and the Nye County Republican Central Committee hosting events throughout both days in Pahrump.