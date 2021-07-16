Sheriff’s office to hold back to school drive in Nye

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is planning to hold a back to school drive to collect school supplies for students in need on Saturday.

NCSO will collect school supplies in Pahrump, Beatty and Tonopah from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Pahrump, NCSO will set up in front of Walmart. In Beatty, the sheriff’s office will set up at the Family Dollar. And in Tonoaph, head to the Family Dollar to make a donation.

NCSO is seeking several items, including pens, pencils, paper, rulers, glue and backpacks, the sheriff’s office states on its mobile app.

“From 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. we will be giving supplies out to those families that are in need,” NCSO stated. “First come first serve! Mark your calendars!”