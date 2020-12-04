53°F
News

Shooting on Pahrump’s south side

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 3, 2020 - 11:54 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2020 - 11:54 pm
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times

7:45 pm: “The suspect in the active shooter on Kings Way is in custody. No officers were shot. No officers fired their weapon. The suspect is not injured. We will do a more detailed release tomorrow.

Many thanks to Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Parole and Probation, the US Marshall’s Office for sending us resources. Thanks to LVMPD and Nevada Divisison of Investigations for their offer of support. Thanks to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue for being on standby throughout,” NCSO states on its mobile app.

UPDATE: NCSO Deputies are on scene along the 3200 block of Kings Way on the south end of town.

According to communications between NCSO deputies and dispatch, deputies are taking incoming rounds overhead, after deputies arrived just after 5 pm.

The NCSO SWAT team has also been dispatched to the scene, where numerous rounds have been fired at deputies by the unidentified male suspect.

It is unclear whether law enforcement returned fire.

At present, both SWAT and NCSO deputies are attempting to close in on the suspect.

Residents in the area are advised to avoid the area and stay inside their homes.

BREAKING: “NCSO Deputies are on scene in the 3200 block of Kings Way. Deputies are taking rounds over head. This is an active shooter situation and all residents are advised to avoid the area and stay in your houses,” NCSO said on its mobile app.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

