Shoshone Museum hosts event for bird lovers
The Shoshone Museum is set to host the “Bird Man of the Amargosa” on Saturday.
Len Warren of The Natural Conservancy will be out at the Shoshone Museum on Saturday for a day of sharing images, videos and stories. Warren has been searching and monitoring the nests of desert songbirds for the past 11 years, according to a release from the museum, the event’s sponsor.
According to information from the Shoshone Museum, Warren “has been studying birds along the Amargosa River since 2009.”
The Shoshone Museum can be reached at 760-852-4524. The museum is at 118 California State Route 127, about 28 miles from Pahrump.