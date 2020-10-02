66°F
Signs not allowed on state highway property

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2020 - 9:40 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation reminds community members that political signage is not allowed on state highway property.

Federal regulations and Nevada state law prohibit political and advertising signage on public highway property, including but not limited to political signs, yard sale/event signs and realtor or business signage.

State road property often extends beyond the roadside, fence line or sidewalk of interstates, freeways, highways and urban state roads or streets.

Political signs less than 4 by 8 feet can be posted on private property next to state roads no more than 60 days before an election.

By state law, any political signs posted on private property within 660 feet of state roads must be removed within 30 days of the general election.

Further information and a listing of state roadways is available by visiting nevadadot.com and selecting “Public Involvement” and “Sign Rules/Regulations.”

Local cities and counties may have additional guidelines regulating placement of political signs along local roads. Signage that distracts or blocks the view of drivers could be blown by wind into the roadway or interfere with roadway maintenance and can become a safety hazard.

Working on busy roadside shoulders or crossing traffic lanes outside of designated pedestrian areas to install signage can be dangerous. Department staff safely removes unlawful signs on highway roadsides, often temporarily storing them at the nearest NDOT maintenance station for pickup by the sign owner.

Per Nevada Revised Statute 405.110, sign owners can be fined up to $250.

State highway information is available by dialing 775-888-7000.

Task Force formed to promote health, safety in schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education, in partnership with THT Health, (formerly known as Teachers Health Trust) announced the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening to promote the health and safety of staff, students, families and communities by preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in Nevada’s schools.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Red Barn Art Center was broken into an ...
Beatty nonprofit burglarized during holiday weekend
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldwell Open Air Museum near Rhyolite ghost town was the victim of burglary and theft over the Labor Day weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In early June, ...
Nevada joins coalition in suit against new Title IX rule
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a coalition of 18 states and territories filing an amended complaint to block the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule, which would weaken protections against sexual harassment and violence for students and impose new requirements on schools and students that would be a significant departure from the fundamental purpose of Title IX, the attorneys general said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management gathered 1,196 wild horses an ...
BLM completes horse gather north of Eureka
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Sept. 29 concluded the 2020 Diamond Complex wild horse helicopter gather within the Diamond Complex on the Diamond Mountain Range.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Division of Insurance official tells Nevadans testing is free
Staff Report

Consumers who purchased health insurance coverage on their own through the individual health insurance market such as Nevada Health Link or have coverage sponsored by their employers on the small or large groups markets are able to obtain free testing for COVID-19, the state Division of Insurance reminds residents.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shayna and Tyler Carter inside their new Wi ...
Tecopa restaurants reopen under strict guidelines and with a new addition
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Opening a food service business in a tiny desert hamlet in the middle of a pandemic may seem like a long shot, but for the proprietors of a new Tecopa eatery called the Wild Wheat Bakery and Cafe, it was a way to keep hope alive. This fall, Wild Wheat takes its place alongside four other popular local restaurants that have weathered the economic storm and are coming back strong in the cool-weather season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Author Jessica Bruder will discuss her work during an onlin ...
Nevada Humanities offering free online talk with author
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities will present a free online discussion, “Nomadland: Resiliency on the Road”, featuring award-winning author and journalist Jessica Bruder from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
Governors issue joint statement regarding threat to democracy
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A coalition of 11 governors on Wednesday released a joint statement on what they say are recent threats to the democratic process and reports of efforts to circumvent the results of the upcoming election.