Single-day high for COVID-19 cases in Nye

A single-day high for the number of new COVID-19 cases was reported for Nye County.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The state also sees its largest single-day high for 1,562 new reported cases. The previous record occurred on July 15, with 1,447 reported cases.

Nye County reported 70 new cases for Pahrump and four for Tonopah on Friday. This brings the case totals to 827 over the same time last week when Nye County reported a total of 707 cases since the first Nye County case was reported in March.

The number of cases that have occurred in the last seven days was 107 in Pahrump and 13 in Tonopah, according to Nye County’s online tracker.

One death was also reported on Nye’s online tracker for the last seven days as of Friday. The total number of total reported deaths by the county is 18.

“It is important to remember that COVID deaths generally correspond to cases diagnosed up to five weeks ago,” Nye County said in a press release.

Test positivity rate in Nye as of Friday is 14.6%, a rise of four percentage points since Oct. 26, when the positivity rate for Nye County was 10.6%. On Oct. 19, the test positivity rate, a better indicator of case increase, was 4.6%.

The last time Nye County’s test positivity rate reached over 10% was at the end of August.

Nevada COVID-19 data

At the state level, Nevada saw 1,562 cases reported on Friday (This total includes Nye County cases). Hospitalizations have ticked up over the past few weeks, but have been lower than they were this summer.

Nevada has reported 106,922 cases since the pandemic began. The state’s 14-day positivity rate sat at 12% on Friday, where the recommended rate for reopening by the World Health Organization is 5%.

The state has seen a total of 1.845 deaths due to COVID-19, according to state data.