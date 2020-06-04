98°F
Sisolak adjusts travel guidelines during Phase 2

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 4, 2020 - 4:40 pm
 

On the first official day of Phase 2, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday, May 29 adjusted a previous travel advisory for the state of Nevada effective immediately.

Nevada continues to strongly discourage those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet recovered, those who have been presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms from traveling to the state at this time.

Additionally, Nevada recommends all travelers review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel guidelines, including restriction on travelers from certain foreign countries from entering the United States.

“Nevada is entering Phase 2 of reopening, and our gaming properties are on track to reopen as of June 4 as we gradually and cautiously return to a new normal while continuing to take strong mitigation measures against COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “Nevada is a premier travel destination and will always be a warm and welcoming spot for visitors.

“We have strong systems in place to help protect Nevadans and our visitors but continue to urge all those who have tested positive and not yet recovered or who are exhibiting symptoms to avoid travel to the state at this time. We look forward to welcoming back all of the tourists who love Nevada as much as we do in the safest and most responsible way possible.”

If you travel to Nevada, protect yourself and others during your trip by following CDC guidelines, which include avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; avoid close contact with others; keep 6 feet of physical distance from others; wear a face covering in public; and cover coughs and sneezes.

If you are traveling in Nevada and are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, continue to stay in your designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others and contact a health care provider for further instructions on treatment or testing.

If you are older or have any medical conditions — for example, immune compromise, diabetes and asthma — consult your regular health care provider. If you feel you need medical care, call ahead before you go in and inform them of your travel history.

If you need urgent medical care, including difficulty breathing, call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history. For more information, visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

If you are planning a trip to Nevada, please visit www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/nevada-united/ to learn more about our Phase 2 reopening guidelines and restrictions.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by program organizers, shows the items ...
PVYA goes virtual for 2020
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities was nearly forced to forego its 2020 Summer Camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic but through a partnership with the NyE Communities Coalition, the beloved annual event has been saved and will now take place virtually, helping keep both participants and staff safe and healthy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Government Center is the location of the Nye ...
Nye County Commission meetings and certain offices reopen to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, June 2, the Nye County Commission held its first meeting with in-person public attendance since early March, when the governor declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak and issued an emergency directive banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Use your freezer to its full potential. Freez ...
Optimizing your freezer saves time and money
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Freezing food saves time by reducing grocery store runs and money when you purchase sale items in quantity. Make the most of your investment by using your freezer to its full potential.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, June 3, this photo shows the intersec ...
Pahrump’s Leslie Street freshly paved, county to tackle finish work
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Leslie Street in the Pahrump Valley has a fresh new coat of asphalt, with paving of the 1-mile stretch between Irene Street and Basin Avenue concluding as of June 1. There is, however, still some finishing work to be done before the project is complete, tasks that, just as the prep work conducted before the paving was laid, will be handled by Nye County Public Works crews.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three people were killed following a two-vehicle head-on co ...
Three die in Inyo County crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several fatal vehicle crashes last weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) Imposter scams ...
Ford warns against utility imposter scams
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Friday advised Nevadans to watch out for utility imposter phone scams as local businesses reopen.

Gobernador Steve Sisolak (Colton Lochhead / Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Sisolak approves plan for tests, labs, contact tracing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday, June 1 announced the approval of a comprehensive community-based testing, laboratory analysis and contact tracing plan to support efforts to reopen Nevada’s economy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles lined up from Raindance Drive off of Highway 372, a ...
Study shows record high rates of food insecurity
Staff Report

One in three children will experience food insecurity this year because of the COVID-19, according to the annual Map the Meal Gap study released Tuesday by Three Square Food Bank.