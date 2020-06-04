Sisolak adjusts travel guidelines during Phase 2

On the first official day of Phase 2, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday, May 29 adjusted a previous travel advisory for the state of Nevada effective immediately.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada continues to strongly discourage those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet recovered, those who have been presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms from traveling to the state at this time.

Additionally, Nevada recommends all travelers review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel guidelines, including restriction on travelers from certain foreign countries from entering the United States.

“Nevada is entering Phase 2 of reopening, and our gaming properties are on track to reopen as of June 4 as we gradually and cautiously return to a new normal while continuing to take strong mitigation measures against COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “Nevada is a premier travel destination and will always be a warm and welcoming spot for visitors.

“We have strong systems in place to help protect Nevadans and our visitors but continue to urge all those who have tested positive and not yet recovered or who are exhibiting symptoms to avoid travel to the state at this time. We look forward to welcoming back all of the tourists who love Nevada as much as we do in the safest and most responsible way possible.”

If you travel to Nevada, protect yourself and others during your trip by following CDC guidelines, which include avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; avoid close contact with others; keep 6 feet of physical distance from others; wear a face covering in public; and cover coughs and sneezes.

If you are traveling in Nevada and are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, continue to stay in your designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others and contact a health care provider for further instructions on treatment or testing.

If you are older or have any medical conditions — for example, immune compromise, diabetes and asthma — consult your regular health care provider. If you feel you need medical care, call ahead before you go in and inform them of your travel history.

If you need urgent medical care, including difficulty breathing, call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history. For more information, visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

If you are planning a trip to Nevada, please visit www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/nevada-united/ to learn more about our Phase 2 reopening guidelines and restrictions.