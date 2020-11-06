71°F
Sisolak announces new hires, staff promotion

Staff Report
November 5, 2020 - 5:19 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, Nov. 3 announced two hires to the governor’s staff, with Madeline Burak named director of Community Outreach &Constituent Affairs and Vincent Nava hired as press assistant.

“I am thrilled to have Madeline and Vincent on our team,” Sisolak said. “Their years of experience in Nevada and diverse relationships across the state make them an asset to my administration, and I look forward to working with them on behalf of our state.”

Most recently, Burak served as the area director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Houston. Prior to that, she served as chief of staff to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. She was born and raised in Northern Nevada and earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science and international affairs from the University of Nevada, Reno.

In her new role, Burak will be responsible for overseeing constituent affairs and serving as the lead outreach director to local governments, community leaders, advocacy groups and various constituencies throughout the state.

This position was previously held by Francisco Morales, who served in the office since the governor’s inauguration. Morales departed this fall to pursue new professional opportunities and focus on earning his Juris Doctorate from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law.

Prior to joining the governor’s staff, Vincent Nava served as program coordinator for Community Engagement and Diversity Initiatives at Nevada State College and held multiple positions at NSC since earning his Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also received his Master of Public Administration from UNLV.

Nava has been active as a volunteer and advocate on behalf of Nevada’s immigrant communities. As press assistant, he will work directly with the governor’s communications director, expanding the administration’s reach throughout the state, including into Nevada’s diverse communities.

In addition to the new hires, Jessica Diss, who served as senior policy analyst since February 2019, has been promoted to deputy general counsel.

The governor has identified a candidate for the general counsel position within the office and will be making that announcement in mid-November.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Consumers can shop from 50 health plans offered by five insurance carriers, all o ...
Nevada Health Link begins open enrollment period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Monday, Nov. 2 kicked off its eighth Open Enrollment Period and its second operating as a state-based exchange.

Getty Images Throughout the month, Americans will have the opportunity to submit a photo of th ...
America 250 committee plans salute to veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

In recognition of Veterans Day and the millions who have served in our nation’s military, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission today announced the launch of the America 250 November Salute, a month-long celebration of veterans, active duty military and their families.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
DETR fills two key executive positions
Staff Report

Chris Sewell was named chief operating officer and Lynda Parven was promoted to Employment Security Division administrator of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, starting in their new posts Monday, Nov. 2, DETR announced.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti ...
Fogerson tapped as head of DPS emergency management
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti has appointed David Fogerson as Administrator of the DPS Division of Emergency Management. Fogerson’s appointment began effective Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Getty Images GOED has retained the Growth Services Group, LLC., a national workforce intellige ...
Study launched to address needs of state’s work force
Staff Report

With funding made available through the CARES Act, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is launching a Labor Supply Certification Study to assist workforce development efforts to help people displaced by COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 4-H Community Club President Gus Domina places a food colle ...
4-H collecting donations for veterans’ food bank
Staff Report

The 4-H Southern Nye Community Club is collecting food donations for the VFW Auxiliary Food Bank at the Clyde E. Newman Post #10054 through Dec. 31. The Community Club is part of the 4-H Youth Development Program, which is a program of the University of Nevada, Reno Extension.

Thinkstock The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2021 rises to ...
IRS announces inflation adjustments for tax rules
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service today announced the tax year 2021 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2020-45 PDF provides details about these annual adjustments.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file During the week beginning Oct. 26, officials conducted ...
More Nevada comapnies fined for COVID-19 safety violations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas Strip hotel and a steakhouse in Eureka were fined last week for violations of workplace health and safety measures put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks during a press conference at the Clark Count ...
Vote county continues in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained a larger lead over President Donald Trump on Thursday, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.