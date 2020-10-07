72°F
Sisolak appoints final members of Cannabis Compliance Board

Staff Report
October 6, 2020 - 7:06 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointments of Dr. Bryan Young and Riana Durrett to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board.

They join former Gaming Control Board chair Dennis Neilander, Las Vegas banker Jerrie Merritt and former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Douglas, who serves as the CCB’s chair.

“Bryan and Riana are the final two appointments to the CCB, each bringing their own unique expertise and insight to the table,” Sisolak said. “Riana has a unique understanding and level of expertise on the businesses and consumers that make up Nevada’s legal cannabis industry. A competent and compassionate physician, Bryan has proven himself to be steadfast in his practice and the care of his patients.

“I am confident their contributions to this board will only amplify the sound judgment and strong regulation carried out by the CCB.”

A member of the American College of Physicians and the American Board of Internal Medicine, Young has been caring for patients in the Reno area for the past 12 years.

Prior to that, he practiced in Las Vegas. Young has served on multiple committees and boards over the past two decades.

Dr. Young received his B.S. from the University of Nevada, Reno and his M.D. from University of Nevada School of Medicine before completing his residency at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Durrett most recently served as the executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, strengthening cooperation and conversations within the industry. She established the NDA as a resource and the primary voice for the industry relating to regulatory and government affairs. A native Nevadan, Durrett holds licenses to practice law in her home state and California.

She received her J.D. from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law and is currently in pursuit of a masters in Gaming Law and Regulation.

The CCB’s next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos
Help for small businesses focus of Extension programs
Staff Report

Approaching the year’s final quarter, many small businesses across the state are still in need of COVID-19 relief funds, and each month there are new grant opportunities. University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week to assist small-business owners, with Wednesday’s town hall providing information on nine different small-business grant and loan programs. Participants will learn about what assistance the programs provide, the program deadlines, who qualifies, and how to apply.

Getty Images The showing of vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person sho ...
Return of open houses supported by state organization
Staff Report

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club member Janet Ufheil, at left, is joined ...
Local elementary school gifted with educational materials
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Faculty members at Mt. Charleston Pre-K Elementary School are cheering members of the Pahrump Rotary Club for a recent donation of educational materials.

Getty Images Minimal-contact sports include baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag footb ...
Sisolak loosens restrictions on youth, recreational sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will be issuing an Emergency Directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the COVID-19 statewide guidance on sports.

Jeremy Nuckles
Two sentenced to prison in murder of fellow inmate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The sentences for two Las Vegas residents who pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of a fellow inmate at High Desert State Prison were announced Friday by Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Getty Images Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program began on-site outdoor and window visi ...
Long-term care ombudsmen resume visits to facilities
Staff Report

Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program resumed on-site visits to facilities Oct. 1 after seven months of precautionary restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds benefits from community block grants
Staff Report

Rural Nevada will receive $3,273,974 in Community Development Block Grant funding, including $550,000 in Pahrump, through a federal program administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Getty Images Home decorations are projected to be the second-highest grossing category in Neva ...
State retailers expect $128.7 million in Halloween spending
Staff Report

Nevada consumers are projected to spend $128.7 million on scary decorations, elaborate costumes and sugary sweets to celebrate Halloween, according to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times For drivers 65 and older, a one-year license extension remain ...
Online DMV license renewal available ahead of schedule
Staff Report

Most Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identifications cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to renew online at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website, dmvnv.com.