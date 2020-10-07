Sisolak appoints final members of Cannabis Compliance Board

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointments of Dr. Bryan Young and Riana Durrett to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board.

They join former Gaming Control Board chair Dennis Neilander, Las Vegas banker Jerrie Merritt and former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Douglas, who serves as the CCB’s chair.

“Bryan and Riana are the final two appointments to the CCB, each bringing their own unique expertise and insight to the table,” Sisolak said. “Riana has a unique understanding and level of expertise on the businesses and consumers that make up Nevada’s legal cannabis industry. A competent and compassionate physician, Bryan has proven himself to be steadfast in his practice and the care of his patients.

“I am confident their contributions to this board will only amplify the sound judgment and strong regulation carried out by the CCB.”

A member of the American College of Physicians and the American Board of Internal Medicine, Young has been caring for patients in the Reno area for the past 12 years.

Prior to that, he practiced in Las Vegas. Young has served on multiple committees and boards over the past two decades.

Dr. Young received his B.S. from the University of Nevada, Reno and his M.D. from University of Nevada School of Medicine before completing his residency at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Durrett most recently served as the executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, strengthening cooperation and conversations within the industry. She established the NDA as a resource and the primary voice for the industry relating to regulatory and government affairs. A native Nevadan, Durrett holds licenses to practice law in her home state and California.

She received her J.D. from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law and is currently in pursuit of a masters in Gaming Law and Regulation.

The CCB’s next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20.