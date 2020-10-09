Sisolak declares Energy Efficiency Day in state

Getty Images Sisolak declares Oct. 7 as energy efficiency day in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak proclaimed Oct. 7 as Energy Efficiency day in Nevada.

Through his recently announced Nevada Climate Initiative, energy efficiency has been identified as a necessary path for reducing our state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Promoting the implementation of energy efficiency measures across the state not only helps meet the state’s climate goals but also supports jobs and ensures the residents of Nevada have safe, healthy and comfortable homes and workplaces, a statement from the governor’s office said.

“As we look forward to achieving our emission and carbon reduction goals, energy efficiency is critical,” Sisolak said. “It reduces energy demand and has a large role in the ensuring the safety and well-being of each and every Nevadan. I am aware that many communities, schools, business and local governments have participated in this event in the past, and I am honored to lead this state in recognizing the need for energy efficiency.”

The statement added that all Nevadans can contribute to the state’s sustainability efforts by learning more about what each one can do to use energy more efficiently. Oct. 7, 2020 marks the fifth annual energy efficiency day nationwide.