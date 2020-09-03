Sisolak declares Friday to be Nevada Blood Donation Day

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Friday, Sept. 4, as Nevada Blood Donation Day to remind us of the need to constantly replenish our blood supply.

K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal Syndicated radio personality and professor Dr. Daliah Wachs donates blood with United Blood Services Donor Care Specialist Christian Reyes at Touro University in Henderson Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, as part of National Blood Donation Week. Wachs started a blood donation day in Nevada in 2015, and has grown it into National Blood Donation Week in nearly all 50 states.

The need is especially important around Labor Day, when donations typically drop by as much as 25%.

To keep the momentum going through the holiday week, Capriotti’s has joined the effort by thanking all blood donors from Sept. 4-11 with a voucher for a complimentary sub sandwich. Appointments are recommended. Call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit www.BloodHero.com.

Vitalant is testing all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors that receive positive antibody test results are strongly encouraged to apply online to become convalescent plasma donors to help COVID-19 hospital patients with their lifesaving plasma once eligibility requirements are met. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.

Vitalant is calling on fully recovered COVID-19 survivors to donate convalescent plasma to help critically ill hospital patients combat the virus.

To donate convalescent plasma, recovered COVID-19 patients must meet eligibility requirements, including a prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive swab test or a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

They must also be symptom-free for at least 28 days and meet all additional FDA requirements for automated plasma donations.

For information and to apply to be a convalescent plasma donor, visit Vitalant.org/COVIDfree or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).