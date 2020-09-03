Sisolak declares Friday to be Nevada Blood Donation Day
Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Friday, Sept. 4, as Nevada Blood Donation Day to remind us of the need to constantly replenish our blood supply.
The need is especially important around Labor Day, when donations typically drop by as much as 25%.
To keep the momentum going through the holiday week, Capriotti’s has joined the effort by thanking all blood donors from Sept. 4-11 with a voucher for a complimentary sub sandwich. Appointments are recommended. Call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit www.BloodHero.com.
Vitalant is testing all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors that receive positive antibody test results are strongly encouraged to apply online to become convalescent plasma donors to help COVID-19 hospital patients with their lifesaving plasma once eligibility requirements are met. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
Vitalant is calling on fully recovered COVID-19 survivors to donate convalescent plasma to help critically ill hospital patients combat the virus.
To donate convalescent plasma, recovered COVID-19 patients must meet eligibility requirements, including a prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive swab test or a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
They must also be symptom-free for at least 28 days and meet all additional FDA requirements for automated plasma donations.
For information and to apply to be a convalescent plasma donor, visit Vitalant.org/COVIDfree or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Amargosa Valley hosting weekend blood drive
Because of school closures, Southern Nevada is projected to lose 5,000 blood donations. Because every blood donation can make a difference in saving a hospital patient’s life, Vitalant will be conducting a blood drive in Amargosa Valley.
The blood drive will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Amargosa Valley Community Center, located at 821 E. Farm Road. Appointments are strongly encouraged to help maintain social distancing, although walk-ins are welcome based on space availability. Free COVID-19 antibody testing is available on all successful blood donations.
Appointments to donate blood can be made at www.bloodhero.com with sponsor code AMARGOSAVALLEY or by calling Vitalant at 877-258-4825.