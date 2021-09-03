70°F
Sisolak lets conventions drop mask mandate if vaccination required

By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2021 - 2:15 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday added large conventions to the list of permitted indoor gatherings that can go maskless if sponsors require all attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The expanded exception, effective in counties with elevated risk of disease spread, “gives an option for convention organizers to choose between requiring masks indoors for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, or ensuring that all attendees are vaccinated, in which case fully vaccinated attendees can remove their masks,” said a statement from the governor’s office.

An exception for large venues, such a stadiums and concert halls, was initially granted last month. As with the earlier measure, the latest edict is not a requirement to show proof of vaccination but instead an option for convention sponsors.

Masks will not be required for those fully vaccinated if the convention will host 4,000 or more attendees, requires pre-registration, and lasts for a set period. Such events will be open only to those who register in advance.

Per the directive, the convention sponsor must maintain access control to prevent unregistered or unauthorized persons from entering or attending the convention and require proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for every attendee. Those failing to provide proof must be turned away.

Convention sponsors also must be able to verify vaccination status and hire enough staff to handle the verification process. They may admit partially-vaccinated attendees but those attendees must remain masked, and they must implement a system to distinguish between fully and partially vaccinated attendees and those who, due to age, are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Finally, they must submit an exception certification from the state Department of Business and Industry and applicable local health authority.

Convention interests on Thursday welcomed the state’s revised guidance.

“The governor’s updated directive is a great option for our trade show producers, their exhibitors and attendees,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Three trade shows planning to meet at the Las Vegas Convention Center already have stated publicly that they will require registered attendees to have started the vaccination process. They include the National Association of Broadcasters and the National Business Aviation Association in October, and CES in January.

Global Gaming Expo, meeting in October at the Venetian Expo, also will require participants to be vaccinated.

Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV, said Thursday that the governor’s directive may lead to the appearance of more normal operations in the meetings industry.

“The governor’s directive helps to communicate to both convention organizers and guests that we take their safety and health seriously, but we still value and welcome them to our city,” Belarmino said.

“For Las Vegas, conventions are truly the key to returning to normal. There is no place with a better combination of facilities, entertainment, and dining for convention attendees than Las Vegas,” she said. “With the ability to choose between mask mandates or vaccination requirements, the governor is allowing a level of flexibility for our conventions, especially since we don’t truly know the trajectory of the variants in the coming year.”

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Karen Swarts, center, is joined to her right by Pediatri ...
Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After working as a pediatrician for several different medical care providers in Pahrump, Dr. Karen Swarts made the decision to start her own practice this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, Aug. 30, this photo shows the construction sit ...
Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand by the public, Nye County began pursuing a new animal shelter in earnest in 2020 and now, the results of that effort can start to be seen by anyone who wishes to drive by the new Nye County Animal Shelter site in Pahrump, with construction underway and crews working steadily to bring what was once a mere concept into reality.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Rebecca Hayword of the NyECC, this screenshot s ...
NyeCC and Nevada Volunteers partner to honor volunteers at virtual event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Volunteers are a big part of the NyE Communities Coalition, offering their own time, energy and enthusiasm to bolstering the many programs and activities that the coalition brings to the communities it serves.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Occupational Therapy Assistant Thomas Bowen is hosting a gra ...
Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As president and CEO of Pahrump’s Therapy Blocks LLC, Thomas Bowen spent much of this week preparing for the grand opening of his 1360 E. Calvada Blvd., clinic by hanging up colorful characters and images throughout the interior.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A volunteer at the Remote Area Medical Taco Dinner drive-thr ...
Pahrump Remote Area Medical fundraiser hailed a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical services are a necessary part of maintaining health and well-being but for millions of people all around the world, accessing such services can prove very difficult. In many cases, obtaining health care is prevented due to lack of financial ability but even those who can afford health insurance and the associated co-pays and deductibles sometimes have a hard time because there is simply a lack of providers in their area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with agenda information regarding the Community De ...
Nye County in midst of 2022 block grant cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At the start of each new fiscal year, Nye County embarks on the process necessary to obtain funding through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program, which provides the opportunity for both the county itself and other entities to submit applications for the program and right now, Nye County is in the midst of that process.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye unemployment rate edges higher in July
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s unemployment report released at the end of August shows Nye County carrying the second highest unemployment rate in the state in July.