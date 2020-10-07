72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak loosens restrictions on youth, recreational sports

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2020 - 7:07 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will be issuing an Emergency Directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the COVID-19 statewide guidance on sports.

The new directive and accompanying guidance will allow for practice, training and competitions for noncontact and minimal-contact sports statewide for both youth and adult sports.

Sports leagues must first submit a Preparedness &Safety Plan and comply with all health and safety protocols outlined in the guidance, including strict adherence to social distancing, sanitization and capacity limitations on spectators at sporting events.

“As I have said before, sports are paramount to the mental and physical health, growth and development of leadership skills among our youth,” Sisolak said. “We are enacting these new standards so that those who enjoy competing can begin safely returning to play.”

The directive does not pertain to professional or collegiate sports, and it retains the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s existing authority over when high school sports will resume and the guidelines under which those competitions will resume. Not all sports will be allowed at this time – only minimal-contact and noncontact sports as defined in the directive may commence.

The sports allowed have been categorized based on contact level and associated risk. Full-contact sports are prohibited at this time. These sports may only take place on a limited basis for athletic conditioning, drills, practices in which dummy players, sleds, punching bags and similar equipment is used, but athletes may not come in contact with other players.

Training and conditioning, such as weightlifting, running drills and intrasquad scrimmaging, cannot include full contact of any kind.

Minimal-contact sports include baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag football, multiperson rowing, fencing and kickball. Noncontact sports include golf, tennis, cycling, cross country, track and field, no-contact cheer and dance, archery, shooting, swimming and diving, individual rowing, equestrian jumping or dressage, weight lifting, skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding, badminton, disc golf, bowling, individual figure skating and gymnastics.

The NIAA issued a statement upon receiving word of the governor’s directive.

“With all due respect, the NIAA office staff, Board of Control members and school district superintendents do not intend to react or comment further at this time on the governor’s news conference,” the NIAA stated. “It is imperative that members of the NIAA’s various leadership groups have time to analyze, evaluate and discuss this directive — within each group and/or as a collective whole — before issuing any statement(s) of direction going forward.”

The statement pointed out that the NIAA is not like other sports organizations that might be back on the playing field or preparing to return.

Unlike professional sports leagues, “our participants will not be held to reside in a bio-secure bubble” or some form of controlled environment which keeps them away from family, friends and community members.

Unlike college conferences, “the NIAA’s schools and districts do not have the financial availability to afford multitime rapid testing each week, let alone on game days. … We will treat all sports equally in a traditional season-by-season structure.”

And unlike recreational or club groups, in the NIAA, “membership has to be concerned with challenging mandates related to the successful delivery of classroom instruction, school-day and event-specific transportation plans and countless other initiatives surrounding the care of students.

Stating the greatest challenge that it faces is getting students in school, the NIAA said it has not made any significant changes to the modified sports schedule it released in July and updated Sept. 30. For winter sports, practice will begin Jan. 2 with the season running Jan. 14-Feb. 20. For fall sports, practice will begin Feb. 20 (Feb. 13 for football) with the season running March 4-April 10. For spring sports, practice will begin April 3 with the season running April 15-May 22.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos
Help for small businesses focus of Extension programs
Staff Report

Approaching the year’s final quarter, many small businesses across the state are still in need of COVID-19 relief funds, and each month there are new grant opportunities. University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week to assist small-business owners, with Wednesday’s town hall providing information on nine different small-business grant and loan programs. Participants will learn about what assistance the programs provide, the program deadlines, who qualifies, and how to apply.

Getty Images The showing of vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person sho ...
Return of open houses supported by state organization
Staff Report

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club member Janet Ufheil, at left, is joined ...
Local elementary school gifted with educational materials
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Faculty members at Mt. Charleston Pre-K Elementary School are cheering members of the Pahrump Rotary Club for a recent donation of educational materials.

Jeremy Nuckles
Two sentenced to prison in murder of fellow inmate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The sentences for two Las Vegas residents who pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of a fellow inmate at High Desert State Prison were announced Friday by Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Getty Images Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program began on-site outdoor and window visi ...
Long-term care ombudsmen resume visits to facilities
Staff Report

Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program resumed on-site visits to facilities Oct. 1 after seven months of precautionary restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds benefits from community block grants
Staff Report

Rural Nevada will receive $3,273,974 in Community Development Block Grant funding, including $550,000 in Pahrump, through a federal program administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Getty Images Home decorations are projected to be the second-highest grossing category in Neva ...
State retailers expect $128.7 million in Halloween spending
Staff Report

Nevada consumers are projected to spend $128.7 million on scary decorations, elaborate costumes and sugary sweets to celebrate Halloween, according to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times For drivers 65 and older, a one-year license extension remain ...
Online DMV license renewal available ahead of schedule
Staff Report

Most Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identifications cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to renew online at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website, dmvnv.com.