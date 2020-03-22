55°F
News

Sisolak making announcement on steps the state is taking to mitigate COVID-19 impacts

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 22, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak will make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. on proactive steps the state is taking to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

The address will be carried out live via the Governor’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GovSisolak/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Death Valley National Park remains open but s ...
Death Valley National Park closes many facilities, remains open
Staff Report

Death Valley National Park has limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection as the park moves to comply with Executive Order N-33-20 issues by the California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were c ...
DMV offices shut down statewide, 90-day extension issued
By Jeffrey Meehan Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has closed its offices statewide in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak. The DMV is one of a stream of shutdowns of government offices and private businesses in the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Attorney Carl M. Joerger literally is taking social distanci ...
Local attorney taking steps to avoid COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though fears and concerns of the COVID-19 virus have forced many local business operations to a grinding halt, the wheels of justice continue to roll for local attorney Carl M. Joerger.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Administation's Southern Nevada Healthcare Sys ...
Virtual health care made easier for veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans will be able to access services from home more easily and safely as the Veterans Administation’s Southern Nevada Healthcare System responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Southern District office at ...
Sisolak extends closure of Nevada K-12 schools to April 16
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District, along with K-12 schools across the state, will remain closed until April 16, per a second directive for schools by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The order puts it in sync with the governor’s recent directive to close all nonessential businesses in the state for 30 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the ...
Gov. Sisolak puts teeth into business closure directive
By Robin Hebrock & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday, March 20 that he is no longer asking nonessential businesses to cease public operations over COVID-19 pandemic, he is now demanding that they do so, or suffer potential legal consequences.

Senior News
Senior News
By Bobby Jean Roberts Special to the Times-Bonanza

In an effort to impede the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Tonopah Senior Center is temporarily closed until April 3 but we are hoping to reopen on April 6.