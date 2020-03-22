Sisolak making announcement on steps the state is taking to mitigate COVID-19 impacts

Gov. Steve Sisolak will make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. on proactive steps the state is taking to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The address will be carried out live via the Governor’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GovSisolak/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.