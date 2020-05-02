68°F
Sisolak outlines Nevada’s ‘Roadmap to Recovery’

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 1, 2020 - 9:36 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday laid out the state’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” plan, designed to build a path forward and safely restart Nevada’s economy.

“This roadmap outlines a coordinated, state-specific plan to address the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis. The core guiding principle is that our efforts should be federally supported, state managed, and locally executed,’” Sisolak said. “I am confident that if leaders and stakeholders throughout Nevada work together to accomplish our shared goals, anything is possible, even in the most trying of times. We will do this as quickly and safely as we possibly can, with a gradual, phased-in approach.”

The core guiding principle is that efforts should be “federally supported, state managed and locally executed,” the governor said. “It breaks my heart to see Nevada families suffering because of COVID-19. But this roadmap helps put the state and our families back on track.”

Sisolak spoke of seeing Nevadans helping Nevadans, saying that while the state was battle born, “right now we are being tested in this battle against COVID-19. Together, we will be Nevada United and Battle Proven.”

The governor stressed that no single elected official, business, government entity or individual can accomplish this task alone. “All of us play an important role in this roadmap,” he said.

Sisolak outlined guiding principles in his “roadmap,” citing first that the timeline for a strong recovery will be determined by the virus, with the state reopening the same way it was closed, in phases and following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical experts.

“Secondly, we must all work to ensure our response efforts encompass access for all at-risk populations, including older individuals, lower-income Nevadans, tribal communities, racial and ethnic minorities and our veterans,” Sisolak said. “Finally, the state’s management of the recovery and reopening process must remain flexible at all times, with ongoing monitoring of local and statewide data reporting and analysis.

“The state must maintain the ability to track warning signs in order to prevent an avoidable spread of the virus through aggressive intervention.”

Sisolak reminded Nevadans that because they have done a good job of social distancing and changing behavior over the past few weeks, “the threat of COVID-19 feels distant and abstract” and “might not feel as scary any more,” but he stressed that the threat remains real.

“The only reason the number of confirmed cases and deaths is not significantly higher is due to the implementation of strong social distancing measures,- which is why the criteria for reopening I announced last week are so critical to our future success,” Sisolak said.

While the virus remains among us, “folks should also continue to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all nonessential travel,” the governor added.

See a full copy of this plan at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/NEVADA-UNITED-ROADMAP-TO-RECOVERY.pdf

Sisolak also announced the formation of the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, a group of Nevada stakeholders who will serve as a resource for counties as they work through the necessary requirements to reopen and share best practices and guidelines for local communities. The LEAP will work directly with the governor’s office to inform all future directives governing businesses and public life throughout each phase of this roadmap to recovery.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick will represent urban counties, and Eureka County Commission Chair will J.J. Goicoechea represent rural counties. They will be joined by representatives from the Nevada Association of Counties, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the director of the state Department of Business of Industry.

The LEAP will consult with business and industry representatives, worker and labor organizations, public health authorities, Nevada Hospital Association, local government representatives, state legislators and other stakeholders as needed to help the state and our counties navigate each of the reopening phases.

Kinross partners with Nye coalition and Nevada outreach
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

Kinross, the operator of Round Mountain’s gold mine has partnered with Nevada Outreach Training Organization and NyE Communities Coalition to provide Nye County communities for relief during COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-vehicle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to a Las Vegas medical facility after sustaining chemical burns in a motorhome over the weekend.

North Carolina pug tests positive for coronavirus
Staff Report

After several members of a North Carolina family tested positive for the new coronavirus, they found out their pet pug tested positive, too, possibly the first dog in the United States to be diagnosed with the virus, USA Today reported.

Sheriff recognizes National Volunteer Week
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing crucial assistance to Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as the community at large.

Slain trooper Jenkins’ family thanks supporters
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist early in the morning of March 27 on U.S. 93 north of Ely. Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body as it was driven 245 miles to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Pahrump resident encouraging salute to essential workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The country is in the midst of a public health crisis and while many are staying home as ordered by various officials, there are millions of others who cannot do so but must strike out for work each day, as they work in an essential industry.

Community remembers fallen deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A decade has passed since the shooting death of Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Michael Deutch.

Nevada Outreach offers array of programs and services
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is well-known for its incredibly recognizable No to Abuse program but there is so much more to the organization than just this one valuable program. As such, executive director Kathie McKenna is on a mission to make certain everyone knows Nevada Outreach has a whole host of other programs and services to aid community members throughout Nye County.

Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 29 Declaration of Emergency Directive 008 established a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Subsequently, Nevada Health Response issued guidance for landlords to specify exactly what that directive meant for them.

Pandemic conditions can fuel domestic violence
By Jill Baker-Tingey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As shelter-in-place restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, reports of violence in the home are increasing in some areas. Contributing factors for this increase, such as job loss, tight finances and constant close proximity to partners and children, might not only amplify family violence but also diminish the family’s ability to engage in constructive communication or coping strategies.