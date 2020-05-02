Sisolak outlines Nevada’s ‘Roadmap to Recovery’

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday laid out the state’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” plan, designed to build a path forward and safely restart Nevada’s economy.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“This roadmap outlines a coordinated, state-specific plan to address the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis. The core guiding principle is that our efforts should be federally supported, state managed, and locally executed,’” Sisolak said. “I am confident that if leaders and stakeholders throughout Nevada work together to accomplish our shared goals, anything is possible, even in the most trying of times. We will do this as quickly and safely as we possibly can, with a gradual, phased-in approach.”

The core guiding principle is that efforts should be “federally supported, state managed and locally executed,” the governor said. “It breaks my heart to see Nevada families suffering because of COVID-19. But this roadmap helps put the state and our families back on track.”

Sisolak spoke of seeing Nevadans helping Nevadans, saying that while the state was battle born, “right now we are being tested in this battle against COVID-19. Together, we will be Nevada United and Battle Proven.”

The governor stressed that no single elected official, business, government entity or individual can accomplish this task alone. “All of us play an important role in this roadmap,” he said.

Sisolak outlined guiding principles in his “roadmap,” citing first that the timeline for a strong recovery will be determined by the virus, with the state reopening the same way it was closed, in phases and following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical experts.

“Secondly, we must all work to ensure our response efforts encompass access for all at-risk populations, including older individuals, lower-income Nevadans, tribal communities, racial and ethnic minorities and our veterans,” Sisolak said. “Finally, the state’s management of the recovery and reopening process must remain flexible at all times, with ongoing monitoring of local and statewide data reporting and analysis.

“The state must maintain the ability to track warning signs in order to prevent an avoidable spread of the virus through aggressive intervention.”

Sisolak reminded Nevadans that because they have done a good job of social distancing and changing behavior over the past few weeks, “the threat of COVID-19 feels distant and abstract” and “might not feel as scary any more,” but he stressed that the threat remains real.

“The only reason the number of confirmed cases and deaths is not significantly higher is due to the implementation of strong social distancing measures,- which is why the criteria for reopening I announced last week are so critical to our future success,” Sisolak said.

While the virus remains among us, “folks should also continue to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all nonessential travel,” the governor added.

See a full copy of this plan at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/NEVADA-UNITED-ROADMAP-TO-RECOVERY.pdf

Sisolak also announced the formation of the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, a group of Nevada stakeholders who will serve as a resource for counties as they work through the necessary requirements to reopen and share best practices and guidelines for local communities. The LEAP will work directly with the governor’s office to inform all future directives governing businesses and public life throughout each phase of this roadmap to recovery.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick will represent urban counties, and Eureka County Commission Chair will J.J. Goicoechea represent rural counties. They will be joined by representatives from the Nevada Association of Counties, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the director of the state Department of Business of Industry.

The LEAP will consult with business and industry representatives, worker and labor organizations, public health authorities, Nevada Hospital Association, local government representatives, state legislators and other stakeholders as needed to help the state and our counties navigate each of the reopening phases.