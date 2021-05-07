70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak provides update on state’s economic recovery

By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2021 - 10:22 pm
 
El gobernador Steve Sisolak ofrece una actualización a la prensa sobre los esfuerzos de vacuna ...
El gobernador Steve Sisolak ofrece una actualización a la prensa sobre los esfuerzos de vacunación de Nevada antes de la reapertura económica del estado en el Mandalay Bay Convention Center el jueves, 29 de abril de 2021, en Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buoyed by a new revenue forecast that projects a state windfall of more than half a billion dollars, Gov. Steve Sisolak used a sparing video address Wednesday to tout efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts and said he was committed to using the money to transform the state and address “systemic issues.”

“In the last 14 months, we’ve taken action to strike a balance between protecting the public health and also protecting our fragile economy,” the governor said in 10-minute remarks streamed online. “Thanks to the quick response by state and federal leaders to soften the effects of a nationwide shutdown, and because of the sacrifices that were made by all Nevadans, our fiscal situation has greatly improved across the state.”

The governor called out revenue projections formally adopted Monday by the state Economic Forum that are the basis of the two-year budget state lawmakers are fashioning right now for the fiscal period that starts in July. The forecast gives the state $586 million more than what was projected as recently as December, a windfall aided by federal stimulus money and better than expected rollout of COVID-19 vaccines that have spurred a faster business climate recovery.

“Nevada, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to utilize the funding we have to transform our state, but it will require us to break the patterns of the past,” the governor said. “I am committed to changing our systems, our systemic issues that make Nevada the hardest-hit state in the nation when there’s an economic downturn.”

Rebuilding rainy day fund

The governor said the funds should be put toward rebuilding the state’s rainy day fund, which was tapped in full to offset funding shortages at the height of the economic downturn a year ago, as well as to pay off debts and “restore the difficult cuts that we suffered in areas like mental health and education.”

“We need to ensure our recovery process brings along every Nevadan, especially those who have been the most negatively impacted by this pandemic,” the governor said. The broader revenue picture outlined Monday in the Economic Forum’s review, he said, “showed us that those in our state who make the most (were) really impacted the least, and those who make the least were impacted the most.”

The governor’s remarks were largely an expanded version of comments he made Monday following the dramatic increase in revenue projections adopted by the forum, the five-member appointed body tasked with charting the state’s financial future.

The forum’s action drew bipartisan relief, with Republicans urging use of the money to restore budget cuts.

“Nevada has more money to spend for this budget, without raising taxes, than the pre-pandemic 2019 budget. This is fantastic news,” said Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Gardnerville. “The governor and the Legislature must now restore cuts to education and health care, fix unemployment, and be mindful of our improving economy. Now is not the time to grow government or overwhelm recovering businesses.”

Post-pandemic job training

Speaking to reporters after his address, Sisolak also stressed the need to fund additional workforce development programs to help Nevadans whose jobs were permanently eliminated during the pandemic and need to find new lines of work, a major concern for thousands who work in the hospitality industry in Southern Nevada.

“We need to do more working with our trades, with our community colleges to expand workforce development and apprenticeships,” Sisolak said.

The governor also stressed the need to rebuild the state’s unemployment division, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, from the ground up. The systems was overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of claims last year, with state unemployment at one point reaching 30 percent — an all-time state record in the U.S.

Federal windfall

The governor said assessments were ongoing and officials were looking at funding improvements drawing on the revenue windfall and the $2.9 billion in federal aid Nevada is receiving under the American Rescue Plan, with preference on using the federal aid first.

Sisolak concluded his remarks by urging Nevadans to continue getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Every shot in the arm puts us one step closer on our path to full recovery,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Dr. Ryan McComb of the Pahrump Healthcare Center covers the mental health and the ...
RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health
By Ryan McComb Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.

Getty Images Mother's Day spending is expected to rise this year, according to new statictics ...
Mother’s Day spending expected to rise
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Retail shops and other establishments across Nye County and the state are expected to be patronized this weekend as Mother’s Day approaches.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The BLM manages public lands for many uses, including sustain ...
BLM seeks nominations for advisory councils
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for the Mojave Southern Great Basin and Sierra Front Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory councils. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, and the nomination period is open for 45 days.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Company moves on Tonopah Mining District
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., a Reno-based exploration company, acquired a 100 percent mineral rights interest in the Divide Gold and Silver Project within the Tonopah Mining District of Central Nevada, according to the press release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
State reports almost half have initiated vaccination
Staff Report

Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Karissa Loper, bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness were joined by Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, on Wednesday to provide the daily update on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.