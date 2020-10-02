Sisolak to announce update of restrictions on recreational sports

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response efforts and adjustments to existing restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports.

The press conference will be held inside the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.