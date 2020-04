Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on COVID-19 testing at 5 p.m. on his YouTube page.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The update will be available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DFs2YeOMbAbY7XPqsereQ

Sisolak will be joined by Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.