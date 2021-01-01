35°F
SkillsMatch program aims to get Nevadans back to work

Staff Report
December 31, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 
Getty Images The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and couples it with their career goals.
Getty Images The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and couples it with their career goals.
Getty Images The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and couples it with their career goals.
Getty Images The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and couples it with their career goals.

In an effort to help Nevadans who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation are using CARES Act funding to make the Emsi SkillsMatch tool available for those seeking to get back into the job market.

“The SkillsMatch software platform will help people identify which employment skills they have and perhaps more importantly, help them identify which skills they need to obtain to become more employable in today’s job market,” said Michael Brown, GOED executive director.

The Nevada SkillsMatch tool is free and available at www.nv.emsiskills.com. It is not a job board, but it can be used to connect individuals to jobs that meet their qualifications. The SkillsMatch tool helps individuals understand career and education opportunities that may be a good fit with past experience.

“Even before the pandemic, there was a major disconnect in the labor market: employers, training providers and jobseekers were all speaking a different language,” said Isla Young, OWINN senior program development and engagement specialist. “The result is people weren’t getting the training they needed for the jobs they wanted, and employers weren’t finding the talent they needed. With hundreds of thousands of Nevada residents now out of work, solving this disconnect is even more pressing.”

Skills provide the common language for these three groups. Emsi will use the language of skills to connect displaced workers with training or job opportunities based on their skills.

The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and couples it with their career goals. With this information, SkillsMatch identifies their existing skills, the training needed to fill any skills gaps and the local job opportunities to get them back on their desired career path.

To do this, Emsi is working closely with the university and community college systems and local workforce boards to develop skills-based training and education. The result is alignment of the skills being taught with the skills being sought.

“Skills are the best indicator of a person’s ability to perform and excel in each role,” said Stacey Bostwick, GOED director of workforce development. “They are also what employers are seeking when hiring individuals. They are thus the most efficient way to get Nevada residents back to work.

“People are more than the title of their last job. This partnership will harness their host of abilities and education to connect them to either the training they need or the job they want based on their skills.”

THE LATEST
Megan Hartzell
Woman calls police for nonemergency
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody after allegedly misusing the Nye County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Nevada Attorney Ge ...
Deceptive income schemes targeted in major crackdown
Staff Report

The Federal Trade Commission and other federal, state and local law enforcement partners announced a nationwide crackdown on scams that target consumers with fake promises of income and financial independence, the impact of which has intensified as scammers take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis.

Nevada Department of Forestry Homeowners haul woody vegetation at a 2018 Junk the Junipers even ...
RMEF, partners contribute to benefit Nevada elk habitat
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners doled out $295,830 in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and enhance Nevada’s hunting heritage, directly granting $66,500 and leveraging an additional $229,330 in partner dollars.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North ...
VA distributes first 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced it has dispensed more than 1,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its first week of distribution.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 test positivity rate still more than 20%
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services was joined Wednesday by Dr. Mark Pandori, the state’s chief of testing, to provide the daily update on the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak responds to passing, signing of COVID relief law
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement after President Trump signed into law the bipartisan appropriations and coronavirus relief deal reached by Congress last week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After 12 years on the board representing District 1, Nye Co ...
Outgoing Nye County Commissioners bid the board farewell
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 is only a day from becoming a thing of the past and with just a few days remaining in their terms as representatives of the people of Nye County, commissioners John Koenig and Lorinda Wichman are both preparing to officially step down from their positions and bid the board a fond farewell.

Getty Images
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of an incoming member of Congress from Louisiana.