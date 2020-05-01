73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Slain trooper Jenkins’ family thanks supporters

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 1, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist early in the morning of March 27 on U.S. 93 north of Ely. Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body as it was driven 245 miles to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Tuesday, Jenkins’ family expressed its thanks for the outpouring of support.

“To those who participated in Ben’s escort, as well as the many people who came out in the cold and lined the roadways and streets with flags and people, all the way from Vegas to Elko to bring Ben home, we say thank you,” the family said in a statement. “Through this most difficult time it has warmed our hearts to see just how many people care, not only about us but about Ben in general. There are no words that can adequately express how grateful we are to our amazing community as well as the rest of the state of Nevada and surrounding states, for all of the support and wonderful tributes that have been paid to our husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend Sergeant Benjamin Jenkins.”

The family went on to thank those who called and texted their sympathy and those who brought food and sent flowers.

“The many acts of kindness, love, and support during this time will always be remembered by us all,” the statement read. “Most of all, to our law enforcement and emergency services families: having you stand guard over our family brought so much comfort to us, and knowing we have your unwavering support during this tragedy means more to us than we will ever be able to convey to you. From the bottom of all our hearts, thank you.”

A suspect, identified as 65-year-old White Pine County resident John Dabritz, was arrested four hours after the shooting in the small town of Cherry Creek, roughly 50 miles from the site of the shooting.

Memorial services are pending because of the COVID-19 shutdown and will be announced at a later date.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Outreach Training Organization operates a variety ...
Nevada Outreach offers array of programs and services
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is well-known for its incredibly recognizable No to Abuse program but there is so much more to the organization than just this one valuable program. As such, executive director Kathie McKenna is on a mission to make certain everyone knows Nevada Outreach has a whole host of other programs and services to aid community members throughout Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 ...
Two-vehicle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to a Las Vegas medical facility after sustaining chemical burns in a motorhome over the weekend.

Getty Images A pet pug in North Carolina is first dog to test positive for COVID-19. Dog in pho ...
North Carolina pug tests positive for coronavirus
Staff Report

After several members of a North Carolina family tested positive for the new coronavirus, they found out their pet pug tested positive, too, possibly the first dog in the United States to be diagnosed with the virus, USA Today reported.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This week, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly recognized the efforts of ...
Sheriff recognizes National Volunteer Week
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing crucial assistance to Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as the community at large.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Bill Newyear, pictured with a megaphone, i ...
Pahrump resident encouraging salute to essential workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The country is in the midst of a public health crisis and while many are staying home as ordered by various officials, there are millions of others who cannot do so but must strike out for work each day, as they work in an essential industry.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Deputy Ian Michael Deutch was shot and ...
Community remembers fallen deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A decade has passed since the shooting death of Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Michael Deutch.

Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 29 Declaration of Emergency Directive 008 established a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Subsequently, Nevada Health Response issued guidance for landlords to specify exactly what that directive meant for them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seeking help from an abusive situation is often difficult ...
Pandemic conditions can fuel domestic violence
By Jill Baker-Tingey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As shelter-in-place restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, reports of violence in the home are increasing in some areas. Contributing factors for this increase, such as job loss, tight finances and constant close proximity to partners and children, might not only amplify family violence but also diminish the family’s ability to engage in constructive communication or coping strategies.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The airport’s runway was given a seal co ...
Beatty Airport reopens after renovation
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty airport is open and operating after undergoing significant renovation.