Slain trooper Jenkins’ family thanks supporters

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist early in the morning of March 27 on U.S. 93 north of Ely. Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body as it was driven 245 miles to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Palazzo is lit blue April 2 in memory of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, who was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist north of Ely on March 27.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist early in the morning of March 27 on U.S. 93 north of Ely. Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body as it was driven 245 miles to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Tuesday, Jenkins’ family expressed its thanks for the outpouring of support.

“To those who participated in Ben’s escort, as well as the many people who came out in the cold and lined the roadways and streets with flags and people, all the way from Vegas to Elko to bring Ben home, we say thank you,” the family said in a statement. “Through this most difficult time it has warmed our hearts to see just how many people care, not only about us but about Ben in general. There are no words that can adequately express how grateful we are to our amazing community as well as the rest of the state of Nevada and surrounding states, for all of the support and wonderful tributes that have been paid to our husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend Sergeant Benjamin Jenkins.”

The family went on to thank those who called and texted their sympathy and those who brought food and sent flowers.

“The many acts of kindness, love, and support during this time will always be remembered by us all,” the statement read. “Most of all, to our law enforcement and emergency services families: having you stand guard over our family brought so much comfort to us, and knowing we have your unwavering support during this tragedy means more to us than we will ever be able to convey to you. From the bottom of all our hearts, thank you.”

A suspect, identified as 65-year-old White Pine County resident John Dabritz, was arrested four hours after the shooting in the small town of Cherry Creek, roughly 50 miles from the site of the shooting.

Memorial services are pending because of the COVID-19 shutdown and will be announced at a later date.