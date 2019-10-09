79°F
Small business awards contest in Nevada

Staff Report
October 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it is actively seeking nominations for its statewide 2020 Small Business Awards.

The honorees in the following categories will be recognized, officials announced.

Nevada Small Business Person of the Year

Nevada Small Business Exporter of the Year

Nevada Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 30 by 6/1/20)

Nevada Micro-Enterprise Person of the Year (5 employees or fewer)

Nevada Minority-Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Woman-Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Family-Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Veteran-Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Rural Business of the Year

Nevada Legacy Business of the Year (25+ years in business)

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

The deadline for submitting a nomination package is Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Eligibility guidelines are available on the Nevada SBA’s website www.sba.gov/nv or via e-mail to NVDO@sba.gov. Nomination packages can be faxed to 202-481-0785 or emailed to NVDO@sba.gov.

For more information, call 702-388-6611.

THE LATEST
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as shown in ...
Nevada updates voter registration numbers
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports a decrease of 30,428 active registered voters statewide during the month of September 2019.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - At the official Pahrump office opening for the Pete ...
Pete for America campaign makes home in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Pete for America campaign to Pahrump, opening a local office on Saturday, Oct. 5, making him the first 2020 presidential candidate to establish an office in the area.

Thinkstock The call to action on the trade agreement was issued in a letter to all U.S. House m ...
Businesses included in national effort
Staff Report

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a “No Rest Recess” call to action to members of the U.S. House of Representatives this month.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $17 million.

Nevada Department of Wildlife A look at the happy project team.
Enhancement for wildlife in rural Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is thanking property owners, Scorpio Gold, and volunteers for working with the department to enhance water for wildlife at Tarantula Spring in Esmeralda County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis is pict ...
Nye County looks to sue Area 51 instigators
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission recently voted to direct county staff to begin the process necessary to potentially pursue legal action against the instigators of the Storm Area 51 phenomenon, which may have been something of a bust in Nye County but still came with an estimated price tag of many thousands of dollars for the advance preparations.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers assemble a couple of signs to place on the corner of the car lot ...
AAA Nevada promotes proper usage of child safety seats
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although parents will do anything to protect their children, often times young ones are unknowingly improperly fastened in the car seats in their vehicles.