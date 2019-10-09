Small business awards contest in Nevada

The Nevada District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it is actively seeking nominations for its statewide 2020 Small Business Awards.

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website The honorees in the following categories will be recognized by the SBA during a premier celebratory event to be held during National Small Business Week in May 2020:

■ Nevada Small Business Person of the Year

■ Nevada Small Business Exporter of the Year

■ Nevada Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 30 by 6/1/20)

■ Nevada Micro-Enterprise Person of the Year (5 employees or fewer)

■ Nevada Minority-Owned Business of the Year

■ Nevada Woman-Owned Business of the Year

■ Nevada Family-Owned Business of the Year

■ Nevada Veteran-Owned Business of the Year

■ Nevada Rural Business of the Year

■ Nevada Legacy Business of the Year (25+ years in business)

■ Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

The deadline for submitting a nomination package is Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Eligibility guidelines are available on the Nevada SBA’s website www.sba.gov/nv or via e-mail to NVDO@sba.gov. Nomination packages can be faxed to 202-481-0785 or emailed to NVDO@sba.gov.

For more information, call 702-388-6611.