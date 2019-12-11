45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Small business owners report record confidence

Staff Report
December 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Data from the 2019 Q4 MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index (Index) indicates that employers are experiencing record high levels of confidence about their businesses and financial future.

The overall Index score increased again this quarter to 71.3, up 0.6 points from Q3, marking the highest number since the Index’s inception, the chamber reported in a Dec. 4 news release.

The survey of 1,000 small business owners shows that more than 71% currently have a “strong outlook” on the small business environment and optimism about their own business health, the highest level recorded in the Index since it began in 2017. In addition, the number of small business owners who have a positive outlook on their local economies has increased three percentage points from Q3 to 59%. More than half (57%) believe that the U.S. economy is in good health, continuing an overall positive trend since Q1 2019 (53%).

Midwest small businesses rank the most optimistic concerning the national economy with 62% of business owners believing the economy to be in good health.

One in five (20%) of small businesses report increasing their staff size over the past year, the highest percentage in the Index’s history. Hiring plans also showed interesting trends with 36% of minority-owned small businesses having plans to grow staff compared to 27% of non-minority owned businesses. More than half (51%) of millennial owned businesses have plans to grow their staff. In comparison, 25% of Baby Boomer generation or older owners have plans to increase staff.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case
Staff Report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced this fall that a Pahrump citizen convicted of animal cruelty was sentenced to prison by District Judge Robert Lane.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Construction on the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestea ...
Construction finally getting underway at Pahrump intersection
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For two long years, the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrump had been languishing in a cone zone limbo as it awaited a return to normal following a water main break that occurred within the Great Basin Water Company system in Nov. 2017.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews perform a swi ...
Pahrump fire crews perform swift-water rescue
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Flash flood waters trapped an elderly Pahrump couple inside their vehicle as they were arriving home on Sunday evening, Dec. 8.

U.S. Department of Energy file photo A mixed low-level disposal cell at the Nevada National Sec ...
Nevada National Security Site employees recognized
Staff Report

Twenty-eight Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) employees have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Secretary’s Honor Awards, the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest form of internal employee recognition.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton
Nye Superintendent Norton approved for board seat
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton was recently appointed to the board of directors of WestEd, a nonprofit that focuses on improving education and other outcomes, from children to adults.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A couple visits the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store ...
Photos: Trump merchandise store stops in Pahrump
Staff Report

A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.