Smiles Across Pahrump returns next month

Butch “Patches” Harper was a well-known figure in Pahrump and although he is no longer with the community, his legacy of encouraging smiles and happiness lives on.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Children who plan to attend Smiles Across Pahrump are asked to create essays and drawings detailing what a smile means to them and in exchange for these, the kids will be given a ticket for the bicycle raffle.

In honor of Harper’s memory, Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 will host Smiles Across Pahrump next month, continuing a tradition that started with the simple mission of providing families a day to enjoy one another. It’s the first time the Moose have been able to hold this event since 2019 and event organizers are highly pleased to see its return.

“Butch started this as a day to put away technologies and just have fun with the family,” event coordinator Chanda Wieland told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s open to the entire community as a free, family fun day for kids and parents to come together and spend time at a family outing. There will be lots of games and prizes, drawings, food and fun for all ages.”

Before heading off to Smiles Across Pahrump, area youth will want to take some time to contemplate the question that resides at the heart of the event: what does a smile mean to me? Those 17 years of age and younger can then create a picture or a 50-60 word essay, depending on their age, explaining or showing what a smile means to them.

Wieland explained that smiles were something that always brought joy to Harper’s life. “The kids can bring their drawing or essay to the Moose Lodge during the event and receive a raffle ticket for a very special prize, like a new bicycle!” she enthused.

Smiles Across Pahrump is absolutely free to all attendees, Wieland added, so participation from area residents, businesses and organizations is vital to its success.

“Anyone who would like to volunteer, donate to the event or sponsor to help offset the cost would be greatly appreciated,” she said. “We’ve just received word of a donation of 200 hot dogs, which is great, but there are other things we’ll need. So we are still looking for all sorts of items, such as new in-package board games, cases of water, hot dog buns, individual-sized bags of chips and things we can use as door prizes, such as small dollar store toys. We, of course, will also need plenty of bikes. Those willing to sponsor a bike will be formally recognized during the event.”

Vendors are welcome to join in the fun as well, to help raise awareness about the services and program available for families and kids locally, so long as they understand that they are not permitted to sell any items at the event. “We want to let parents know there are things for their kids to do in Pahrump, like scouts, 4-H, dance and more,” Wieland said.

Smiles Across Pahrump will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moose Lodge #808, 1100 Second St.

Although not necessary, attendees are encouraged to secure their free tickets beforehand, which will allow the Moose Lodge to ensure there will be enough refreshments for everyone to enjoy. Tickets can be reserved online at www.EventBrite.com by searching for Smiles Across Pahrump.

For more information or to donate, volunteer or sign up as a vendor, contact Wieland at 616-902-0629.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com