News

Smith’s limiting purchases on cleaning, cold/flu products

By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

A major grocery chain in the Las Vegas Valley is limiting purchases of items related to the new coronavirus.

Smith’s Food & Drug posted a message on the Smith’s app advising that sanitization items and cold and flu items would be limited to five per order.

“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, and cold and flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery,” says a notice on the app.

Several stores in the valley have experienced runs on toilet paper, water, cleaning, flu, and related items in recent days as worries about COVID-19 spread worldwide.

Smith's app screenshot
Smith’s corporate office did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Other businesses, such as delivery services and home-cleaning services have experienced a sharp uptick in business.

More than 92,000 cases have been reported since the outbreak in China about six weeks ago. There have been more than 3,200 deaths.

THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Nevada attorney general’s office opens grant period
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A grant period has opened for nonprofits and Nevada agencies to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants, according to a press release from the Nevada attorney general’s office.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 29 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics at 111 S. Frontage Road in Pah ...
Comic and game store expands in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hypno Comics, a place where friends and family can come and enjoy a night of traditional board games and other entertainment, is in its second year of operation in Pahrump.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has fought to keep autopsies secret. (Chase Stevens/Las Veg ...
Nevada Supreme Court rules autopsy reports are public
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled autopsies are public in response to an RJ lawsuit. Clark County spent more than $80,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep autopsies secret.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Michael Wilson, represented by defense attorney Ca ...
Man enters guilty plea in death of adoptive mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially entering a not guilty plea more than a year ago, the individual arrested and charged with killing his adoptive mother has entered into a guilty plea agreement with Nye County prosecutors.

BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
BLM concludes wild horse, burro gather operation last month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are considered majestic, alluring, and a true symbol of the Wild West, but their numbers are a concern to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a page of the backup information provided o ...
New signage to grace Pahrump entry points
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cracked, peeling and sun-damaged, the 15-year-old signs welcoming visitors to the Pahrump Valley and thanking them for making the trip are now set for replacement, with the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town, voting to select a brand new design for said signs at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times When off duty, Dr. Alex Vaisman chose to be surrounded by hi ...
Desert View Hospital physician remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the French language, it’s known as “Joie de Vivre,” where in English the term, as translated, is defined as “Joy of Living.”