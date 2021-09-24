SNAP benefits to rise Oct. 1 in Nevada, nation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will rise on Oct. 1.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement the pilot program to allow for online ordering as part of the SNAP program.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file Through this innovative pilot program, people receiving SNAP can securely purchase food online from authorized SNAP retailers Wal-Mart and Amazon – with the exception of Whole Foods Market. SNAP benefits do not cover delivery costs.

According to the USDA, recipients of SNAP in the state may see an increase of roughly 27% to their current benefits, according to information from the USDA.

The move comes after the USDA re-evaluated its Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate SNAP benefits.

“A modernized Thrifty Food Plan is more than a commitment to good nutrition – it’s an investment in our nation’s health, economy, and security,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Ensuring low-income families have access to a healthy diet helps prevent disease, supports children in the classroom, reduces health care costs, and more. And the additional money families will spend on groceries helps grow the food economy, creating thousands of new jobs along the way.”

The evaluation came under the direction of Congress in the 2018 Farm Bill and the support of President Joe Biden’s Jan. 22 Executive Order. The cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, according to the USDA.

For information about SNAP in Southern Nevada, call the Pahrump district office at 775-751-7400. The Pahrump office is located at 1840 Pahrump Valley Road.