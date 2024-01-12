Snap up Crab Fest tickets now – before they’re gone!

Foster youth face many challenges as they navigate the court system and their situations are each unique, requiring careful consideration to result in the best possible outcome.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN's 2024 Crab Fest will feature hundreds of pounds of freshly prepared Dungeness crab, along with raffles, auctions and plenty of fun.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN Board President Brian Kunzi, right, and honorary board member James Oscarson are pictured unveiling the chicken that was prepared to accompany the crab at the 2023 CASA Crab Fest. This year's event is set for Feb. 17.

Foster youth face many challenges as they navigate the court system and their situations are each unique, requiring careful consideration to result in the best possible outcome.

This is precisely why Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada exists – to give a voice to foster children in Nye and Esmeralda counties – and the Pahrump community has the chance to help fund this mission during the nonprofit’s upcoming Crab Fest. Anyone wishing to partake, however, will need to act fast because with a limited number of tickets available and a tradition of high demand, this event is sure to be a sell-out once more.

“I’m excited to announce that tickets for the 2024 Crab Fest are now on sale!” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna said this week. “This event supports our nonprofit program supporting foster children in the court system; we are the voice for those children. Your generous support helps to keep our doors open.”

Crab Fest is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for ACORN, which was formerly known as Pioneer Territory CASA. Although the name has changed, the group’s mission remains the same and every dollar that is raised at events like Crab Fest has a direct impact on the lives of children who have been neglected or abused.

“ACORN is an IRS 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to providing training and support for volunteer, court-appointed, guardian ad litem who serve as advocates for children of rural Nevada,” the group’s website details.

Set for next month, Crab Fest will feature a feast of Dungeness crab freshly flown in from the Pacific Northwest, along with chicken, a variety of sides and dessert to top it all off. “Our own Brian Kunzi, the district attorney, will be our host and serve the crab again this year!” McKenna enthused.

Aside from devouring all the crabby goodness, patrons will have the opportunity to go home with some fantastic prizes too. There will be both silent and live auctions, as well as raffles galore, including the ever-popular “Crab Net”, made up of all kinds of gift cards and certificates.

“There will only be 200 tickets sold,” McKenna emphasized. “No tickets will be sold at the door.”

Those wishing to show their support to ACORN’s mission can also lend a hand via sponsorships, with two levels available. The Captains Table sponsorship package is $1,000 and includes a table and 10 tickets, along with a full-page ad in the event program and mentions in all event promotions. For $500, there is a Pirate’s Table package that comes with tickets and a table for five, a half-page program ad and mentions in all event promotions.

Monetary contributions and donations toward the auctions and raffles are always welcome.

“Thanks to each and every one of you who help to better the lives of the foster children we serve!” McKenna concluded.

Crab Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner slated for 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person.

To reserve a seat or for more information email info@ACORNV.org or call 775-505-2272.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com