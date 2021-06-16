Social services fair deemed a success in Nye

The Nye County Social Services Fair attracted more than 200 families and individuals seeking information on the various services provided by the county and other area entities.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times More than 200 hundred families and individuals gained valuable information on the various services provided by Nye County and other area entities during Thursday's drive-thru Social Services Fair at NyE Communities Coalition. COVID-19 vaccines were also provided to attendees.

The drive-thru event was held at the NyE Communities Coalition campus from 9 a.m., to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 10.

Nye County Health and Human Services Director and Public Guardian Karyn Smith said those who dropped by the fair were grateful for the information and guidance provided inside the “swag bags.”

“We gave out the bags, collected the COVID-19 community impact surveys, and have done over 10 COVID vaccinations, so everything went really well,” she said. “These were my staff and other volunteers who were helping out at the four stations we set up, plus the station for the vaccines. We prepared approximately 300 swag bags, and handed out a good majority of them. We also had a great response from all of the vendors.”

Smith also said she and her staff received a lot of positive feedback from those who attended the fair.

“It’s helped people to be able to get the vaccine without having to make appointments and get lots of good information,” she said. “Last year, we were not able to do this because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since we are still kind of under COVID and unsure, we wanted to reach out to the community and we felt this was the best way to get the information out that there are still resources and a lot more resources than people are aware of to help them.”

Additionally, Smith said with the easing of restrictions, the Nye County Health and Human Services office is now up and running under its normal business hours.

“We are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” she said. “We have monies for COVID, and we still have our regular programs to help people with other services we provide that they might need.”

For additional information on the services provided by the agency, call 775-751-7436, or visit the website at www.nyecounty.net.

