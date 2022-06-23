75°F
News

Son arrested after fight with 68-year-old mom who had taken his guns

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 23, 2022 - 12:25 pm
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Bradley Garban
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he was met with screams from a woman as he responded to a domestic dispute.

Deputy Cody Murphy was dispatched to a residence along West Rio Rancho Drive for a reported disturbance involving a 68-year-old mother and her son just before 5 p.m. on June 15, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

“Upon arrival, I approached the front door and heard a scream coming from the rear of the residence,” Murphy’s report stated. “As I moved around to the rear of the residence I heard someone scream for help. As I approached the open fence, an adult female emerged from the back porch area.”

The woman was the mother of the alleged suspect, according to the report, and she had called 911 for help.

The woman’s son was identified as Bradley Garban, according to the report.

“The mother was clearly emotional and fled to her car, where her oxygen was, that she needed to breath with,” Murphy’s report stated. “I then detained and spoke to Bradley, who advised that he suspected his mother had taken his firearm and several knives from his room. Bradley advised that he suspected that his mother had taken the items due to him being told that she was trying to have friends and family hold them for her.”

Garban told Murphy that he had called the sheriff’s office to report the firearm stolen, according to the deputy’s report, but wanted to settle the issue prior to their arrival.

“Bradley advised that during the argument, he had prevented his mother from leaving the scene by blocking the doorways,” according to Murphy’s report. “Bradley also advised that his mother had pushed him several times during the altercation. While speaking with Bradley, he admitted to having taken several shots of alcohol.”

After speaking to Garban’s mother, she admitted to taking a firearm and other items that her son was alleging, the report noted.

“She also advised that Bradley confronted her about taking the items,” according to Murphy’s report. “The mother advised that during the argument, Bradley prevented her from leaving her room by putting his hands against the frame of the door and standing in the way. Bradley’s mother also advised that her son did this in front of several doors throughout the residence in an estimated time frame of eight minutes. She also advised that she was in fear of things becoming physical due to Bradley’s past violent tendencies when he was intoxicated. His mother advised that as Bradley stood in front of her, she pushed him several times in an attempt to escape the situation. She also advised that after pushing Bradley and getting past him, Bradley grabbed her right arm and put his arm around her chest in an attempt to prevent her from leaving.”

As a result of the initial investigation, Garban was arrested and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence, when he allegedly grabbed and prevented his mother from escaping the altercation when he prevented her, against her will, from leaving.

Bail amount was set at $8,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

