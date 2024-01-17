Soroptimist shines the spotlight on human trafficking

Human trafficking is something that affects communities all around the globe and though it can be a difficult and distressing subject to confront, Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley isn’t shying away from it.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley hosted its Human Trafficking Awareness Community Forum on Saturday, Jan. 13 to help educate the public about this global issue.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Artwork depicting the harsh realities of human trafficking, all created by high school students, were on display during SIPV's human trafficking forum.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This piece shows a dark figure shopping for human beings, a metaphorical representation of human trafficking.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Break These Chains - Live Free is another nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking, using mediums such as artwork to spread the message.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist members pose with Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II after receiving a special certificate of recognition for their work in raising awareness about human trafficking.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Blue Campaign encourages people to familiarize themselves with these indicators of human trafficking so they can recognize the crime and report it to the proper authorities.

Understanding that awareness is the first line of defense when it comes to battling these crimes against human rights, SIPV hosts a Human Trafficking Awareness Community Forum each year, the most recent of which took place last Saturday at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers.

Soroptimist and event chair Linda Turner welcomed the crowd of around 70 residents before turning it over to SIPV President Linda Fitzgibbons, who provided an overview of the nonprofit’s role in the effort.

“Soroptimist International has been involved with human trafficking awareness programs and advocacy since 1995. Many of our clubs… have been approaching projects by focusing on awareness, advocacy and action. Our local Pahrump Valley club focuses on the awareness piece by providing a public forum,” Fitzgibbons said.

“This is not just an issue that happens somewhere else. It happens in our own community. It is unfortunately a hard issue to track, because the legal system’s definition doesn’t always match what the public definition of human trafficking is, and therefore, it doesn’t show up in a lot of statistics,” she continued “Charges like prostitution, kidnapping, domestic violence and money laundering are often the headings that cover up the crime of human trafficking.”

Fitzgibbons then queued up a video on human trafficking, which detailed the difference between this crime and human smuggling, as well as key indicators that a person is a victim of human trafficking and common venues where these crimes occur. The video also highlighted the awareness initiative the Blue Campaign, which carries the slogan, “One voice. One mission. End Human Trafficking.”

“Every year in the United States, thousands of human trafficking cases are reported but many more go unnoticed. That’s because human trafficking is a hidden crime. Victims might be afraid to come forward, or we may not recognize the signs, even if it’s happening right in front of us. We need to bring this crime out of the shadows,” the video explained. “That’s why the U.S Department of Homeland Security created the Blue Campaign – to take a stand against modern day slavery and help combat this heinous crime by raising awareness of human trafficking around the county. But we can’t do it alone. We need your help.”

Citizens are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the many signs and indicators of human trafficking and learn the international hand signal for “I need help”. They are asked to share awareness information on their social media platforms to help spread the word. Being an informed consumer can also help ensure that residents are not inadvertently supporting forced labor with the things they buy. Finally, people are urged to report any suspected human trafficking by submitting tips to Homeland Security Investigations at DHS.gov/BlueCampaign or by calling 866-347-2423.

Turner introduced the panel of guest speakers, which included Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Nevada Outreach Training Organization Executive Director Kathie McKenna, U.S. Senate candidate Stephanie Phillips and High Desert Prison staff member Kelly Quinn, who is also running for Nevada Assembly this year. Each offered their thoughts on the issue and fielded a variety of questions, both prepared questions from SIPV and those from audience members.

When it comes to human trafficking in Nye County, panel members were asked if they had any hard numbers to offer but again, the lack of reporting is a hurdle in providing any real statistics.

McGill said there weren’t many cases labeled as “human trafficking” in his first year of office, “But we do know that it’s out there,” he stated.

McKenna added that No to Abuse had served just one human trafficking victim in 2023. However, it was noted that in some cases, charges that could be human trafficking are pleaded down.

“We had a mother/grandmother who trafficked her four children. Sadly, those charges were knocked down to child abuse and the mother/grandmother does not even have to register as a sex offender,” McKenna explained. She said the most tragic part of the case was, when interviewed at the children’s advocacy center, the children had all believed what was happening to them was normal and that is why the situation went unaddressed for so long.

The general consensus of the panel seemed to be that increased reporting, more robust tracking and statistics and tougher enforcement are needed to address the scourge of human trafficking. Hafen said the state is currently working to centralize related data and McKenna noted that Nevada Outreach, under which No to Abuse operates, is striving to create a multi-disciplinary team whose focus would include human trafficking.

