News

Southern Nevada VA leads in virtual mental health care

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 12, 2020 - 4:49 pm
 

Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System is leading the way in providing virtual mental health care appointments to veterans during a time when many are isolated at home because of COVID-19.

Between March 1 and April 30, VASNHS completed a total of 13,545 mental health appointments, and 6,474 of those visits, or nearly 48 percent of all encounters, were completed using VA Video Connect. VA Video Connect is a web-based application that allows veterans and their caregivers to meet quickly and easily with VA health care providers through live video on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.

VASNHS had the fourth highest number of veterans participating in VA Video Connect Behavioral Health visits. The total of 4,412 trailed only San Antonio VA (5,791), Loma Linda, California, VA (4,535) and Atlanta VA (4,413).

In terms of percentage of individual veteran users that had a behavioral health visit via VA Video Connect, VASNHS led the other leading VA healthcare networks at 7.35%. While VA Video Connect usage has increased across many VASNHS services, Mental Health makes up 80 percent of daily completed appointments locally.

“Our mental health care has increased by 700 percent in virtual appointments,” said Tim Jobin, associate chief of staff of behavioral health. “Even though we aren’t doing that many in-person appointments, if veterans need that help, we can do virtual appointments across the board.”

To inquire about virtual care appointments for VASNHS services or to convert an in-person appointment to virtual care, call 702-791-9024.

If a veteran has an urgent mental health need, he or she can access virtual same-day services from a health care professional by calling the medical center’s Behavioral Health Clinic at 702-791-9062 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“If a patient calls and expresses a need that we would typically handle as a walk-in visit for same-day services, we will offer them a virtual care or phone appointment with a registered nurse,” Jobin said. “The nurse will assess the veteran’s needs and assist with medication refills, scheduling any necessary video or phone appointments and completing any consults for immediate care or follow-on services.”

Access to same-day services doesn’t replace emergency care, and veterans should call 911 or report to the closest emergency room during a medical emergency. Additionally, if a veteran is in crisis outside regular business hours, he or she should visit the nearest emergency room or contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK, text 838255, or confidential chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net.

THE LATEST
FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter ma ...
Nye County lags behind in responding to census
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Census 2020 reported this week that response rates to the census in Nevada are trailing the rest of the nation, and rates in Nye County significantly trail the state overall.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The fire apparently started when weeds wer ...
Fourth of July parade entry destroyed by fire
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It didn’t rain on their parade. In fact, J.R. and Lori Schultz probably wish that it had.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty ambulance coordinator Allison Hende ...
Beatty Ambulance sees steady increase in calls
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The few, the brave, the weary. Those words could describe members of the Beatty Volunteer Ambulance Service in these times. In the middle of the night, in the middle of a meal, in the middle of just about anything, the pager will go off, and volunteers must hustle to respond to anything from a ground-level fall to a highway accident, to a threatened suicide.

Screenshot A screenshot of Inyo County's COVID-19 web portal.
Inyo County forms task force to guide reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has formed a Local Business Task Force to act as a liaison between business and government health officials during the process of reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno This is the fifth week of the series of town halls a ...
Webinar aims to help small business find, manage money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno, Extension’s weekly town hall and webinar for small business will focus this week on “Business Credit and Funding.”

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were c ...
DMV makes shifts during pandemic
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is one of the government agencies which will remain closed under the Phase I reopening, announced Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 7. The DMV, however, has opened services for commercial driver’s licenses in North Las Vegas, on a limited basis.

Nevada senators announce grants for public housing
Staff Report

Nevada U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced $2,066,187 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help residents living in public housing in Las Vegas and Reno during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Small Business Administration is seeking public comments on the proposed rule by July 15. ...
Report finds several flaws in Paycheck Protection Program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Prioritizing underserved and rural markets was among the provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program that the program has not met successfully, according to a report issued Friday by the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the Nevada marketplace through which consumers can ...
Nevada Health Link special enrollment ending May 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Exceptional Circumstance Open Enrollment Period announced in March by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange expires Friday, and Nevadans who need health insurance are urged to enroll in a qualified health plan through Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the exchange.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Broad coalition urges doing more to put end to robocalls
Staff Writer

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined 50 other attorneys general in calling on USTelecom to continue its collaboration with state attorneys general by reinforcing technological capabilities to improve enforcement against illegal robocalls.