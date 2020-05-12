Southern Nevada VA leads in virtual mental health care

Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System is leading the way in providing virtual mental health care appointments to veterans during a time when many are isolated at home because of COVID-19.

Between March 1 and April 30, VASNHS completed a total of 13,545 mental health appointments, and 6,474 of those visits, or nearly 48 percent of all encounters, were completed using VA Video Connect. VA Video Connect is a web-based application that allows veterans and their caregivers to meet quickly and easily with VA health care providers through live video on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.

VASNHS had the fourth highest number of veterans participating in VA Video Connect Behavioral Health visits. The total of 4,412 trailed only San Antonio VA (5,791), Loma Linda, California, VA (4,535) and Atlanta VA (4,413).

In terms of percentage of individual veteran users that had a behavioral health visit via VA Video Connect, VASNHS led the other leading VA healthcare networks at 7.35%. While VA Video Connect usage has increased across many VASNHS services, Mental Health makes up 80 percent of daily completed appointments locally.

“Our mental health care has increased by 700 percent in virtual appointments,” said Tim Jobin, associate chief of staff of behavioral health. “Even though we aren’t doing that many in-person appointments, if veterans need that help, we can do virtual appointments across the board.”

To inquire about virtual care appointments for VASNHS services or to convert an in-person appointment to virtual care, call 702-791-9024.

If a veteran has an urgent mental health need, he or she can access virtual same-day services from a health care professional by calling the medical center’s Behavioral Health Clinic at 702-791-9062 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“If a patient calls and expresses a need that we would typically handle as a walk-in visit for same-day services, we will offer them a virtual care or phone appointment with a registered nurse,” Jobin said. “The nurse will assess the veteran’s needs and assist with medication refills, scheduling any necessary video or phone appointments and completing any consults for immediate care or follow-on services.”

Access to same-day services doesn’t replace emergency care, and veterans should call 911 or report to the closest emergency room during a medical emergency. Additionally, if a veteran is in crisis outside regular business hours, he or she should visit the nearest emergency room or contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK, text 838255, or confidential chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net.